HSSC CBT Result 2020 out for Jr Accountant Posts @hssc.gov.in, Check Document Verification Dates

HSSC Result 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result of Jr Accountant Posts against the advertisement number Advt. No. 11/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the CBT exam for Jr Accountant Posts can download their result through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has conducted the written examination (CBT) for the Jr Accountant Posts on 01.03.2020. Now all such candidates who have qualified in the CBT exam for Junior Accountant (HVPNL) posts against Advt. No. 11/2019, Cat. No. 18 will have to appear for next Document Verification round.

Candidates should note that the Scrutiny of Documents of the qualified candidates will be held on 16.11.2020. The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M. in Commission's Office, Panchkula.

Candidates will have to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form as mentioned in the notification. Candidates appeared in the CBT for the Jr Accountant Posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HSSC CBT Result 2020 out for Jr Accountant Posts





How to Download: HSSC CBT Result 2020 out for Jr Accountant Posts

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

Go to the Result Section displaying on the home page.

Click on Link Result of written examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Junior Accountant, Cat No 18 available on the home page.

A PDF of the Result page will be opened in a new window.

Candidates are advised to download HSSC Junior Accountant Result 2020 for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had notified for the recruitment of Jr Accountant Posts against the advertisement number Advt. No. 11/2019.