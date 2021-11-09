Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objection From Tomorrow @hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of written exam for the post of Male Candidate on hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in HSSC Constable Exam can download HSSC Answer Key from the official website.

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 11:57 IST
HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021
HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of written exam for the post of Male Candidate on hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in HSSC Constable Exam on 31 October, 01 November and 02 November 2021 (Morning/Evening Session) , can download HSSC Answer Key from the official website. The commission is also inviting objections, if any, against any answer. The candidates may submit their objection from 10 November 2021 to 12 November 2021 upto 5.00 P.M.  They are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Set/Series Code, Test Code (Session) and question no. on which the objection is raised.

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Haryana Male Constable Answer Key for SET A, B and C below:

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 for 31 October Morning Session

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 for 31 October Evening Session

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 for 1 Nov Morning Session

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 for 01 Nov Evening Session

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 for 02 Nov Morning Session

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 for 02 Nov Evening Session

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key Notice

HSSC Male Constable Result 2021

The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done. The commission, then , upload a merit list of the selected candidates on its official website of HSSC.

The recrutiment is being done for filling up 5500 vacancies for Male Constable (GD) Posts, against Advt.No.04/2020 Cat. No. 01 of Police Department, Haryana

How to Download HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 ?

  1. Go to HSSC official website - hssc.gov.in
  2. Visit ‘Public Notices’ Section
  3. Click on Answer Key Link for the post Constable (GD)
  4. Download HSSC Male Constable Answer Key PDF
  5. Check Answer Key and take a print-out of the same for future reference
  6. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01)” button, if you have a objection
  7.  

 

