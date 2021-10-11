HSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Out for Sub Inspector (Female) Post @hssc.gov.in, PET Scheduled on Oct 13

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for Physical Screening Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Female) on its official website- hssc.gov.in. Check details here.

HSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Download: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for Physical Screening Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Female) against Advt. No. 03/2021, Category No. 02 of Police Department, Haryana. Commission has also released the list of qualified candidates who have qualified in the written exam. The candidates who have qualified for HSSC SI Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

All such candidates who have qualified in the written exam are eligible for the Physical Screening Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Female) posts. Candidates can download their PET Admit Card from the official website.



It is noted that Commission has conducted the written exam for On the basis of written examination for the post of Sub Inspector (Female), against Advt. No. 03/2021, Category No. 02 of Police Department, Haryana, Panchkula on 26 September 2021. Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the written exam for the next Physical Screening Test round.

Candidates should note that the Physical Screening Test will be held on 13.10.2021. The candidates can download their Admit Card for Physical Screening Test from the website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in and report at the venue as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Screening Test . The candidates are advised to download two copies of original admit card (not to be photo state) and to be brought at the time of PST.

How and Where to Download HSSC PET Admit Card 20212021? (03/2021)