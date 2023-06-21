HSSC TGT Result 2023 Declared at hssc.gov.in: Download Subject-wise PDF Here

HSSC TGT Result 2023 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to Download Haryana Trained Graduate Teacher for Arts, Music, Physical Education and Sanskrit Here.

HSSC TGT Result 2023 Download: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the result PDF of the written exam held for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). HSSC TGT Result PDF is published for Arts, Music, Physical Education, Urdu and Sanskrit. Candidates can download the Haryana TGT Result by visiting the website of the commission i.e. hssc.gov.in.

HSSC TGT Result 2023

The candidates can check the PDF links for the result in this article below. The result for other subjects such as TGT Hindi, TGT Home Science, TGT Maths, TGT Science, and TGT Social Studies (SS) will be released in due course of time.

HSSC TGT Arts Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Music Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Physical Education Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Hindi Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Home Science Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Science Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Social Studies Result PDF Download Here HSSC TGT Urdu Result PDF Download Here

HSSC TGT DV Round 2023

The candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF are required to appear for the verification of documents.

HSSC DV

HSSC DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 11 and 12 July 2023

HSSC TGT Arts DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 05 July 2023

HSSC TGT Physical Education DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 06 and 07 July 2023

HSSC TGT Sanskrit DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 11 and 12 July 2023

DV Venue- Aggarwal Bhawan, Budhanpur Road, Sector 16, Panchkula, Haryana

DV Time - The candidates are advised to report at 08.30 A.M

They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of attested copies of all documents, a self-attested copy of the downloaded Application Form and a filled scrutiny form. The scrutiny form is to be downloaded from the website and to be submitted at the time of scrutiny along with documents. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

HSSC TGT Result Overview 2023

Name of the Organization Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Post Name Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Advt No. 02/2023 Number of Vacancies 7471 HSSC TGT Arts Exam Date May 14, 2023 HSSC TGT Music Exam Date April 30, 2023 HSSC TGT Physical Education Exam Date April 29, 2023 HSSC TGT Sanskrit Exam Date April 30, 2023 HSSC TGT Sanskrit Exam Date April 30, 2023 Official Website hssc.gov.in

How to Download HSSC TGT Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download HSSC TGT Roll Number PDF

Step 4: Take the print out of the answer key

HSSC TGT Cut Off 2023

The cutoff marks are expected between 70 to 80. The cutoff marks are the minimum marks to qualify the exam. The cutoff marks are expected soon on the website the commission

HSSC TGT Merit List 2023

The candidates can download the PDF for all the subjects from the official website. The PDF consists of the roll number of all the shortlisted candidates for the next round of recruitment.