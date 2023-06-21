HSSC TGT Result 2023 Declared at hssc.gov.in: Download Subject-wise PDF Here

HSSC TGT Result 2023 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to Download Haryana Trained Graduate Teacher for Arts, Music, Physical Education and Sanskrit Here.

HSSC TGT Result 2023
HSSC TGT Result 2023

HSSC TGT Result 2023 Download: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the result PDF of the written exam held for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). HSSC TGT Result PDF is published for Arts, Music, Physical Education, Urdu and Sanskrit. Candidates can download the Haryana TGT Result by visiting the website of the commission i.e. hssc.gov.in.

HSSC TGT Result 2023

The candidates can check the PDF links for the result in this article below. The result for other subjects such as TGT Hindi, TGT Home Science, TGT Maths, TGT Science, and TGT Social Studies (SS) will be released in due course of time.

HSSC TGT Arts Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Music Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Physical Education Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Hindi Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Home Science Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Science Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Social Studies Result PDF Download Here
HSSC TGT Urdu Result PDF Download Here

HSSC TGT DV Round 2023

Career Counseling

The candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF are required to appear for the verification of documents.

HSSC DV

HSSC DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 11 and 12 July 2023

HSSC TGT Arts DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 05 July 2023

HSSC TGT Physical Education DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 06 and 07 July 2023

HSSC TGT Sanskrit DV Date - HSSC Teacher DV will be held on 11 and 12 July 2023

DV Venue-  Aggarwal Bhawan, Budhanpur Road, Sector 16, Panchkula, Haryana

DV Time - The candidates are advised to report at 08.30 A.M

They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of attested copies of all documents, a self-attested copy of the downloaded Application Form and a filled scrutiny form. The scrutiny form is to be downloaded from the website and to be submitted at the time of scrutiny along with documents. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter. 

HSSC TGT Result Overview 2023

Name of the Organization

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Advt No.

02/2023

Number of Vacancies

7471

HSSC TGT Arts Exam Date

May 14, 2023

HSSC TGT Music  Exam Date

April 30, 2023

HSSC TGT Physical Education  Exam Date

April 29, 2023

HSSC TGT Sanskrit  Exam Date

April 30, 2023

HSSC TGT Sanskrit  Exam Date

April 30, 2023

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

How to Download HSSC TGT Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download HSSC TGT Roll Number PDF

Step 4: Take the print out of the answer key

HSSC TGT Cut Off 2023 

The cutoff marks are expected between 70 to 80. The cutoff marks are the minimum marks to qualify the exam. The cutoff marks are expected soon on the website the commission

HSSC TGT Merit List 2023

The candidates can download the PDF for all the subjects from the official website. The PDF consists of the roll number of all the shortlisted candidates for the next round of recruitment. 

 

FAQ

What is HSSC TGT DV Date ?

The scrutiny of documents will be conducted in July 2023.

Is HSSC TGT Result Declared ?

Yes, the result has been announced at the official website - hssc.gov.in.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next