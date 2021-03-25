HSSC UDC CBT (Advt 11/2019) Exam Date 2021 Cancelled, New Dates soon @hssc.gov.in

HSSC UDC CBT (Advt 11/2019) Exam 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the online written exam which was scheduled to be held on 1 March 2020 in 3rd shift due to administrative reasons. All such candidates who were going to appear for the post of Upper Divisional Clerk against Advt. No. 11/2019, Cat. No. 27 on 01.03.2020 for UHBVNL Department, Haryana are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

According to the notice, the Online Written Examination Notice Dated: 12.02.2020 & 01.03.2020 & cancellation notice dated 15.03.2020 which was published in various Leading Newspaper of Hindi & English and also uploaded on the Commission’s website for holding the Online written Examination for the post of Upper Divisional Clerk against Advt. No. 11/2019, Cat. No. 27 on 01.03.2020 for UHBVNL Department, Haryana has been cancelled.

New dates of examination shall be notified. All candidates are advised to go through the website www.hssc.gov.in. regularly for further notices. This drive is being held to recruit 58 vacancies of Upper Division Clerk. The online application process for the same was started on 27 January 2020 and ended on 3 February 2020.

Download HSSC UDC Exam 2021 Date Notice