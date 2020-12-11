HTET 2020: Application Form Correction begins today @haryanatet.in: Get Direct Link Here; Check Exam Schedule

HTET 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) begins Application Form Correction for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 exam. Candidates who have applied for the Haryana TET 2020 exam can make correction in their form by visiting the official website haryanatet.in. The HTET Form Correction window is open from 11th December to 13th December 2020. Here we have provided the direct link on which candidates can make corrections. Also, have a look at the exam date and schedule for the HTET examination.

The HTET Application Form Correction Panel is available for making changes in the following fields:

Candidate's Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

DOB

Address

Mobile Number

Level Subjects Identification Number

Home District & others

Important Note:

Candidates who want to hide their Aadhaar Number can upload their Pan Number or Passport Number.

Candidates will not be allowed to make corrections in a few categories such as Applied Level, Domicile, Category and Physically Handicapped status.

How to make corrections in HTET Application Form 2020?

Step 1: Visit @haryanatet.in

Step 2: Click on 'Login' tab appearing on the right side of website

Step 3: Fill your Registration Number, Password & Captcha Code

Step 4: Make Corrections

Step 5: Save the changes

Step 6: Take print out of the form for future reference

HTET 2020: Exam Date & Schedule

Let's now have a look at the exam schedule of the HTET 2020 exam below:

Exam Date Category Time Duration 2 January 2020 3 January 2020 Level I Level II Level III As per HTET Admit Card 2020 150 Minutes

The exam shift and timing will be revealed on the HTET Admit Card 2020 by the BSEH. The admit card is expected to release 23rd December 2020, as per the official HTET Notification PDF 2020.