HTET Admit Card 2020 to release anytime @ haryanatet.in: Get Direct Link Here; Exam on 2 & 3 January

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) to release HTET Admit Card 2020 soon on the official website haryanatet.in. Candidates who have applied for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 exam can download their admit cards by visiting the website once the link becomes active. Alternatively, we will provided here the direct link on which candidates can get their Haryana TET 2020 Admit Card without any difficulty. For the ease of candidates, we have also shared below the entire process of downloading the admit card.

The HTET Level I, Level II and Level III papers will be held offline on 2nd & 3rd January 2021 in pen and paper mode. The HTET Level 1 paper is for Primary Teachers (Class I – V); HTET Level 2 is for TGT- Teacher (Class VI-VIII) and HTET Level 3 paper is for PGT Lecturers. On the day of examination, candidates need to carry their HTET 2020 Admit Card along with Photo ID Proof. So, download the admit card and do take a print out of it.

Have a look at the entire process below:

How to download HTET Admit Card 2020?

Have a look at the step-wise process:

Step 1: Visit the official website haryanatet.in OR bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download admit card

Step 5: Take a print out

Important Rules & Guidelines for HTET 2020 Exam

Have a look at the important rules and instructions issued by the BSEH for the HTET 2020 exam. These rules need to be followed by candidates on the day of exam:

