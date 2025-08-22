HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List 2025 Out: Download District wise Candidate List PDF Here

HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List 2025 OUT: Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the biometric verification list for the candidates of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination will have to compulsorily verify themselves on 25th and 26th August 2025 at the designated centers set up in 22 districts.

The BSEH has clarified that the results will be declared only after completing the biometric verification process. This biometric verification process is very crucial for the candidates.Those who have appeared in the HTET 2025 exam can download the complete center list and PDF of candidates by visiting the official website of the board bseh.org.in.

HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List 2025 PDF Download

The Chairman of Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) Dr. Pawan Kumar said that the HTET exam was conducted at various centers on 30 and 31 July. Now, the candidates will have to go to any designated center and get biometric verification done. Candidates are required to bring the photo ID and admit card at the verification centres.