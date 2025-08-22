HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List 2025 Out: Download District wise Candidate List PDF Here

HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List 2025 OUT: Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the biometric verification list for the candidates of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination will have to compulsorily verify themselves on 25th and 26th August 2025 at the designated centers set up in 22 districts.
The BSEH has clarified that the results will be declared only after completing the biometric verification process. This biometric verification process is very crucial for the candidates.Those who have appeared in the HTET 2025 exam can download the complete center list and PDF of candidates by visiting the official website of the board bseh.org.in.
HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List 2025 PDF Download
The Chairman of Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) Dr. Pawan Kumar said that the HTET exam was conducted at various centers on 30 and 31 July. Now, the candidates will have to go to any designated center and get biometric verification done. Candidates are required to bring the photo ID and admit card at the verification centres.
The biometric verification list consists of the names of the schools in the districts where and the names of the candidates. The list is available on the official website of BSEH www.bseh.org.in. Only those candidates whose roll number is given in the list have to get verification done. The information regarding the biometric verification centres is also being sent to the candidates on their registered mobile number and email.
The board has also said that if a candidate does not complete this verification process within the stipulated dates, his/her result will not be released. You can view and download the complete list from the link given below.
HTET Biometric Centre List PDF
HTET Candidate Biometric Verification List PDF
Documents Required for HTET Biometric Verification
The candidates whose names are in the verification list have to visit the Biometric Verification centre with the following two documents:
HTET 2025 admit card.
A photocopy of photo identity card
HTET Result 2025
According to BSEH, the HTET 2025 result will be released by the end of August 2025. The results of only those candidates will be declared who have successfully completed the biometric verification. After the result is released, candidates can check their result by logging in to the official website of the board bseh.org.in with their roll number and other required details.
