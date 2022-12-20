HTET Result 2022 (OUT)@ bseh.org.in: Check Direct Link to Download Level 1, 2, and 3 Here

HTET Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of HTET Exam on its official website- bseh.org.in. Check download link here.

HTET Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of HTET Exam for Level 1, 2, and 3 on its official website. BSEH has conducted the written exam for the Level 1, 2, and 3 on 03/04 December 2022. All

those candidates who appeared in the HTET exam can download the Level 1, 2, and 3 result from the official websites- bseh.org.in .

Alternatively you can download the HTET Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HTET Result 2022





Direct Link HTET-2022-Short Notice

In a bid to download the HTET Result 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the HTET Result 2022 and marks after the visiting the official website.

It is noted that Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has conducted the written exam for the posts of PRT TGT and PGT, the HTET 2022 on 3rd and 4th 2022 across the state.

You can download the HTET Result 2022 after following the steps given below.

Process to Download HTET Result 2022 ?