HURL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 232 Non-Executives Posts, Check Eligibility

HURL has invited online applications for the 232 Non-Executives Posts on its official website. Check HURL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HURL Recruitment 2023: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released a notification for recruitment for selection of various posts including Junior Engineer Assistant, Engineer Assistant, Junior Lab Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before May 12, 2023.

To apply for these above positions in non-Executive cadre in HUR, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry)

with 40% marks in aggregate / Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical

Engineering /Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/B.A/B.SC/B.Com with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details HURL Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No. NE/1/2023

Important Date HURL Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 12, 2023

Vacancy Details HURL Recruitment 2023:

Junior Engineer Assistant-08

Engineer Assistant(I)-43

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-01

Engineer Assistant (I)-30

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-01

Engineer Assistant (I)-27

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-02

Engineer Assistant (I)-15

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-14

Engineer Assistant (I)-35

Engineer Assistant (I)-06

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-01

Engineer Assistant (I)-18

Junior Lab Assistant (II) -11

Lab Assistant (I)-15

Quality Assistant (I)-03

Junior Account Assistant (II)-01

Store Assistant (I)-01



Eligibility Criteria HURL Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Junior Account Assistant: Full Time B. Com from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate.

Store Assistant: Full Time B.A/B.SC/B.Com from a recognized Institute /University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: HURL Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of HURL-https://hurl23.onlineregistrationform.org/ Go to the recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Non-Executives (Operators & Technicians) ' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download the pdf and save it for your future reference.

Selection Process



Selection will be done on the basis of the Computer Based Test exam.

The Computer Based Test shall be of Objective and MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) type of two hours duration consisting of 100 questions comprising 20 questions each from Subject Knowledge, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical reasoning, General Knowledge/Awareness.

The qualifying marks in the CBT are 50%. Merit will be made based on the total score obtained in the CBT.

HURL Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply HURL Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 12, 2023.