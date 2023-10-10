IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Check Login Link Here

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: The exam will be held from 13 October and the admit card will be available 24 to 48 hours before the exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the direct Link to download the Agniveer Call Letter, Agniveer Exam Date, Selection Process and other details below.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting the online exam for the selection of Agniveer from 13 October onwards. Those who are going to appear in the exam can download their admit card 24 to 48 hours prior to the date of the exam. Hence, it is expected that the admit card will be available from 10 or 11 October 2023. Such candidates can log in to the official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in) and check the status of the admit card.

agnipathvayu.cdac.in Admit Card 2023

The candidates can click on the link and log in. Once they login into their account, they can check weather the admit card is available or not.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 Highlights

Indian Air Force Admit Card 2023 will be available 24 to 48 hours before the exam. Candidates can get all the information about Agniveer Vayu Admit Card from the table given below.

Name of the Recruitment Body Indian Air Force Post Air Force Agniveer Advertisement Name 01/2024 Number of Vacancies 3500+ Exam Date 13 October 2023 Admit Card Date 24 to 48 hours Official Website agneepathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2023

The online examination for Agniveer Vayu Recruitment will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except English paper. Complete details of the exam are as follows:

For Science subjects: The total duration of the online examination will be 60 minutes and will include Physics, Mathematics and English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other subjects: The total duration of the online exam will be 45 minutes and will include English and Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA) as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Science subjects and subjects other than Science: The total duration of the online test will be 85 minutes and will include Physics, Mathematics and English and Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA) as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam Marking Scheme 2023

The marking scheme for this recruitment exam can be seen here.

1 mark for each correct answer

For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Steps to Download Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in of IAF.

Step 2. On the home page of the website, go to the 'Announcements' section.

Step 3. Go to 'Login' Section

Step 4. Enter your 'Username' or 'Email ID'

Step 5. Your Agniveer Vayu Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Take a printout of it for the exam.

Candidates who will qualify in the 'Online Written Exam' will be called for 'Documentation', 'Physical Fitness Test (PFT) (Adaptability Test-I and Adaptability Test-II)', and 'Medical tests'