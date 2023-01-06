IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Check Your CASB Exam Date, City, Time at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force will release the admit card for Agniveervayu Exam. Candidates can check the exam date and venue of the Agniveervayu Exam 2023. Check the Login Link Here.

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has informed the exam date and exam city of the candidates, who have applied for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 and appearing in Phase 1 Online Exam, on its official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in). Agniveer Exam Date is available in the login section of the website. The students are required to log in using their login details. The step-wise process to check IAF Exam Date and City is also provided for the candidate. However, the students can also check the IAF Agniveervayu Login Link in the article below:

What is IAF Agniveer Admit Card Date ?

It is to be noted that, the students would download IAF Admit Card through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of the exam. The students are required to download the CASB Admit Card, take a colour printout and carry the same to the examination centre.

IAF Agniveer Exam 2023: How to Check Exam Date and Venue ?

The candidates who have successfully their application for the Agniveervayu Vacancy 2023 can check their exam date and city by following steps:

Step 1: First, visit the website of the IAF - agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login [Click here]’

Step 3: This will open the candidate’s login

Step 4: Fill in Your details such as your email ID, Password and Captcha

Step 5: Check your exam date and time

IAF Agniveer Exam Details 2023

Online test consists of objective type and questions will be for Science Subjects and Non Science Subjects as follow:

Science Subjects - There wil be questions on English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes. Other than Science Subjects - The questions comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The time to complete the exam is 45 minutes. Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects - Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

IAF will upload the Marks scored by the candidates in STAR Phase-I Testing by using the “Normalised” formula in order to o take into account variation in difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions.

Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for the IAF Agniveer Phase 2 Exam.