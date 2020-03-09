IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 for 01/2020 Released @airmenselection.cdac.in, Download Air Force Admit Card Here

IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for Airmen Posts for Group X and Group Y. As per the official website “Admit Card for STAR 01/2020 is available for download through Candidate Login. Please verify its contents, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card”

Candidates can Download Airmen Admit Card by login to www.airmenselection.cdac.in using and Password or directly through the IAF Airman Admit Card Download Link given below.

IAF Airmen exam is scheduled to be held from 19 March 2020 to 23 March 2020. Airmen exam for Group ‘X’ Trades

will be of 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. Airmen exam for Group ‘Y’ Trades {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). Both Group ‘X & Y’ Trades online test will ne 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics, and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning &

General Awareness (RAGA). 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

IAF Airmen Exam result will be declared within one month from the date of online exam. Soon after the declaration of the result of Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Phase I Test and shortlisted candidates will be called for IAF Airmen Phase 2 Exam.

IAF Airmen Admit Card Download

How to download IAF Airmen Admit Card ?