IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 Soon, Check STAR 01/2020 Exam Date and Name of Exam City on got Group X and YCASB @airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card of online exam for the post of Airmen for Group ‘X’ Trades (except education instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ Trades [except auto Mobile Technician, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) and Musician Trades), under STAR 01/2020 (PHASE I & II) (INTAKE 02/2021), on 02 or 03 November 2020. As per the of IAF official website, the admit card shall be uploaded only 24 to 48 hours before the conduct of the exam. However, all those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check their exam date and exam centre by login on CASB i.e. - airmenselection.cdac.in on 22 October 2020 or directly through the link below:

The candidates are also required to download Self Declaration Form and follow all the COVID - 19 instructions at the centre. The candidates can check all the guidelines and instructions on their IAF STAR Admit Card, once downloaded.

They should carry their IAF Admit Card along with Self declaration form and other necessary documents to the venue on schedule date and time.

IAF official website reads - Admit Card will be available for download through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to Date of Exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the City of Exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and Name of Exam City' of the candidate will be furnished in individual login on CASB web portal (https://airmenselection.cdac.in) and individual's email ID furnished by the candidate at the time of online registration on 22 Oct 20. After downloading the Admit Card, please verify its contents, read the INSTRUCTIONS, COVID-19 INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES, PROTOCOL FOR MANAGEMENT OF ENTRY INSIDE THE EXAM CENTRE AND SELF DECLARATION FORM, which are to be strictly adhered to. Please carry a printed copy of the Admit Card and Self declaration form along with other mandatory documents to the allotted Exam Centre as per the scheduled Date and Time, as given in the Admit Card.

IAF Airmen Exam 01/2021 will be held from 04 November to 08 November 2020. Candidates who will qualify in the Phase 1 exam shall be called for IAF Airmen Phase 2 Exam. Selected candidates in STAR 01/2020 for January 2020 will be considered for intake 02/2021 in place of intake 01/2021 (for course likely to commence in July 2021).

Ther will be questions on English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and and Reasoning & General Awareness

How to download IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 ?