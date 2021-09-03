IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Notification (04/2021) Released, 174 Vacancies for MTS, Cook, LDC & Other Posts

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Notification has been uploaded at joinindianairforce.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, LDC, Store Keeper, Painter, Superintendent & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (2 October) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.

This is a great opportunity for the candidates willing to be a part of the Indian Air Force. The candidates holding qualifications of 10th to Graduate have a big opportunity under Indian Air Force. All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written test.

The candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application:30 days (2 October) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Carpenter (SK) -03 Posts

Cook -23 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 103 Posts

House Keeping Staff - 23 Posts

Lower Division Clerk - 10 Posts

Store Keeper - 06 Posts

Painter - 02 Posts

Suptd (Store) - 03 Posts

Mess Staff - 01 Post

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Carpenter (SK) -10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger

Cook -Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

Multi Tasking Staff - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

House Keeping Staff - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Lower Division Clerk - 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Store Keeper - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Painter - 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Painter.

Suptd (Store) - Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

Mess Staff - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written tests. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications.

Syllabus for written exam:-

For LDC:- General Intelligence, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness

For MTS, HKS & Mess Staff:- General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness

For all other trade/posts:- General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, Trade/Post related question.

Download IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here



Official Website



How to apply for IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode to any of the above Air Force stations of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. Applications sent through Registered Post/Speed Post/Courier will not be accepted.

Application form duly typed in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self-attested. Any other supporting document (self-attested), Self-addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. The address should be typed in English / Hindi. A separate application for each post should be forwarded. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF -------- AND CATEGORY------- AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 04/2021/DR”