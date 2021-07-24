IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply for MTS , Typist, LDC and Other Posts under Indian Air Force

IAF is hiring Cook, Mess Staff, House Keeping Staff, MTS, Hindi Typist, LDC, Store Keeper, Carpenter, Painter, Superintendent and Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver posts under various Air Force Stations and Unit. Check Details Her

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force ((IAF) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Cook, Mess Staff, House Keeping Staff, MTS, Hindi Typist, LDC, Store Keeper, Carpenter, Painter, Superintendent and Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver posts under various Air Force Stations and Unit in the employment newspaper dated 24 July 2021 to 30 July 2021.

Candidates eligible to the posts can apply to the posts in the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper. Candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details for IAF Group C Jobs 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Air Officer Commanding Air Force Central Medical Establishment, Subroto Park, New Delhi – 110010

Cook (ordinary Grade) - 1

Mess Staff - 1

MTS - 1

President, Central Airmen Selection Board, Barar Square, Naraina, Delhi Cantt, New Delhi – 110010

Hindi Typist - 1

MTS - 2

Air Officer Commanding, CSDO, AF Subroto Park, New Delhi – 110010

MTS - 1

House Keeping Staff - 1

Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Sohna Road, Gurugram – 122001

Cook (ordinary Grade) - 1

MTS - 1

Mess Staff - 1

The Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board (scrutiny of Application) Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi – 110010

Hindi Typist - 1

MTS - 4

House Keeping Staff - 4

Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Accounts Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi 110010

LDC - 9

MTS - 1

House Keeping Staff - 4

Air Force Liasion Unit Clo Air Force Station Kanpur PO – Chakeri, Kanpur UP – 208008

MTS - 1

Commanding Officer, 2 Airmen Selection Centre, Clo Air Force Station New Delhi, Race Course, New Delhi – 110003

Hindi Typist - 1

The Station Commander Air Force Station Dist – Carnicobar A & N Islands PIN – 744301

Hindi Typist - 1

Store Keeper - 1

Carpenter - 1

Painter - 1

Mess Staff - 1

The Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Race Course New Delhi 110003

LDC - 1

Store Keeper - 2

Supdt (store) - 15

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver - 3

Cook - 3

Carpenter (Skilled)- 2

House Keeping Staff - 6

Mess Staff - 6

MTS - 6

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Supdt (Store) - Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Hindi Typist: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Store Keeper: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Cook (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Painter (Skilled)/Carpenter: 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade from a recognized institute.

House keeping Staff/Mess Staff/MTS - 10thpassed

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test

How to Apply for

Eligible and interested candidates can send the application to concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.