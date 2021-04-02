Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

MHA IB ACIO Result 2021 Out @mha.gov.in: Check Download Link of Selected Candidates PDF of Tier 2 Exam Here

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the result of the Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive. Candidates, who attended IB ACIO Exam from 18 to 20 February 2021, can download the IB Result on mha.gov.in.

Created On: Apr 2, 2021 11:56 IST
IB ACIO Result 2021
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has uploaded IB ACIO Result 2021. A list has been prepared containing the roll numbers of selected candidates for TIER 2. Candidates can download MHA IB ACIO Result PDF from the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.

IB ACIO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IB Result, directly, through the link below:

IB ACIO Result PDF (Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates)

IB ACIO Result Download Link

The Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer and Grade-II/ Executive Posts was held from 18, 19 and 20 February 2021.

Events Dates
IB ACIO Application Date 19 December 2020 to 09 January 2021
IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Date 18 to 20 Feb 2021
IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card Date 15 Feb 2021
IB ACIO Tier Answer Key Download Link 24 Feb to 01 March 2021
IB ACIO Result Date 01 April 2021
IB ACIO Tier 2 Date to be released

IB ACIO Passing Marks

It is to be noted that, the candidates who would score a minimum of 35 marks (34 for OBC/EWS and 33 for SC/ST) shall be declared passed in the Tier 1 Pass. However, IB ACIO Cut-Off can be more than passing marks.

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam

All candidates who are declared qualified in IB ACIO Tier 1 will now appear for IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam. MHB YB Tier 2 will be of 50 Marks to be completed in 1 hour.  IB ACIO Tier Date and Time shall be announced shortly. Candidates would be intimated about the date, time and venue of Tier-II exam in due  course. Email/SMS alert would be sent  to the candidates on registered email/mobile number.

IB ACIO Tier 3

Those who qualify in the tier 2 will be called for the interview of 100 Marks.

IB ACIO Final Selection

The final selection will be done for the post if Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. It is to be noted that, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

How to Download IB ACIO Result 2021

  1. Go to the official website.i.e.mha.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link - ‘Result of Tier-I Exam of ACIO-II/Exe Exam-2020 (35.97 KB)’ given on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a PDF where you find a link to download MHA IB ACIO Exam Result.
  4. Copy the link and paste in the address bar of their browser to go to the result of Tier-I of ACIO-II/Exe Exam – 2020
  5. Enter your 'User ID' and 'Password'
  6. Check MHA IB ACIO Result 2021

 

FAQ

What is my IB ACIO Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number in IB ACIO Admit Crad 2021

What is my IB Login Details ?

Please check your message or email for login details.

How to Download IB ACIO Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website.i.e.mha.gov.in. Click on the link - 'Result of Tier-I Exam of ACIO-II/Exe Exam-2020 (35.97 KB)' given on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF where you find a link to download MHA IB ACIO Exam Result. Copy the link and paste in the address bar of their browser to go to the result of Tier-I of ACIO-II/Exe Exam – 2020 Enter your 'User ID' and 'Password' Check MHA IB ACIO Result 2021

What is IB ACIO Result Link 2021 ?

You can download IB ACIO Result from the official website through the link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/68961/login.html

