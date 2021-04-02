MHA IB ACIO Result 2021 Out @mha.gov.in: Check Download Link of Selected Candidates PDF of Tier 2 Exam Here

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has uploaded IB ACIO Result 2021. A list has been prepared containing the roll numbers of selected candidates for TIER 2. Candidates can download MHA IB ACIO Result PDF from the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.

IB ACIO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IB Result, directly, through the link below:

IB ACIO Result PDF (Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates)

IB ACIO Result Download Link

The Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer and Grade-II/ Executive Posts was held from 18, 19 and 20 February 2021.

Events Dates IB ACIO Application Date 19 December 2020 to 09 January 2021 IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Date 18 to 20 Feb 2021 IB ACIO Tier 1 Admit Card Date 15 Feb 2021 IB ACIO Tier Answer Key Download Link 24 Feb to 01 March 2021 IB ACIO Result Date 01 April 2021 IB ACIO Tier 2 Date to be released

IB ACIO Passing Marks

It is to be noted that, the candidates who would score a minimum of 35 marks (34 for OBC/EWS and 33 for SC/ST) shall be declared passed in the Tier 1 Pass. However, IB ACIO Cut-Off can be more than passing marks.



IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam

All candidates who are declared qualified in IB ACIO Tier 1 will now appear for IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam. MHB YB Tier 2 will be of 50 Marks to be completed in 1 hour. IB ACIO Tier Date and Time shall be announced shortly. Candidates would be intimated about the date, time and venue of Tier-II exam in due course. Email/SMS alert would be sent to the candidates on registered email/mobile number.



IB ACIO Tier 3

Those who qualify in the tier 2 will be called for the interview of 100 Marks.

IB ACIO Final Selection

The final selection will be done for the post if Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. It is to be noted that, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

How to Download IB ACIO Result 2021