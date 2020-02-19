IB Admit Card 2020 out @mha.nic.in, Check Security Asst/Executive Tier 2 Call Letter 2018-20 Direct Link Here

IB Admit Card 2020: Intelligence Bureau has released IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2020 for the candidates of Srinagar, Jammu & Leh centres. Candidates who qualified in IB Security Asst/Executive Tier 1 Exam 2018-20 can download their admit cards through the official website of IB.

The direct link of downloading IB Security Asst/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of IB.

Click on IB Security Asst/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on the search button.

The IB Security Asst/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download IB Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.



Check IB Security Asst/Executive Tier 2 Call Letter Direct Link Here

IB Security Asst/Executive Tier 2 2018-20 Exam is qualifying in nature. This exam will be of 1 hour for 50 Marks. IB Security Assistant Exam 2018-20 will have two stages. First will be a translation, In which, the candidates will have to translate a passage of 500 words from local language to English and vice-versa and second, will be spoken ability.

Candidates will be selected for interview round on the basis of their performance in both exams. Candidates can directly download IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2018-20 by clicking on the above link.

