IB JIO Technical Recruitment 2023: 797 Vacancies Expected for Jr Intelligence Officer Grade 2, Notification Soon at mha.gov.in

IB JIO Technical Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancies, How to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and Other Details.

IB JIO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is soon going to publish a notification for recruitment to the post of 797 Junior Intelligence Officers (JIO), Grade-II (Technical) i.e. JIO-II/Tech. in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under General Central Service, Group-'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministrial0. According to the reports, the online application will start on June 03, 2023 and the candidates are required to apply on or before June 23, 2023.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exams.

IB JIO Notification will be published at mha.gov.in. The notification will consist of all the information including eligibility criteria, reservation benefits & relaxations, selection of candidates/scheme of examination, resolution of tie cases, how to apply, submission of online application, mode of payment and

other instructions,

IB JIO Tech 2023 Important Dates

IB JIO Tech Notification Date to be released IB JIO Tech Online Application Starting Date June 3, 2023 IB JIO Tech Online Application Last Date June 26, 2023 IB JIO Tech Tier 1 Date to be announced IB JIO Tech Tier 2 Date to be announced IB JIO Tech Tier 3 Date to be announced IB JIO Tech Tier 4 Date to be announced

IB JIO Tech Salary

Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81, 100) in the pay matrix (Plus admissible Central. Government allowances

IB JIO Tech Vacancy Details 2023



A total of 797 vacancies will be filled for the said categories:

Category Vacancies UR 325 EWS 79 OBC 215 SC 119 ST 59

IB JIO Tech Eligibility Criteria 2023



Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering (Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications) from a Government recognized University/Institute. Or

Bachelor's Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute. Or

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

IB JIO Tech Selection Criteria 2023

IB JIO Tech Tier 1 Exam: Online Exam of 100 Marks



There will be 100 objective-type questions on General Mental Ability' (25%) & Combination of subjects as per essential qualifications (75%).

Negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong



IB JIO Tech Tier 2 Exam: 30 Marks

It would be practical-based and technical 30 in nature commensurate with the job profile



IB JIO Tech Tier 2 ExaM/Interview/Personality Test - 20 Marks



How to Apply for IB JIO Technical Recruitment 2023

Applications should be submitted only through ONLINE registration by logging on to· the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

The application portal will be operational from 03.06.2023 to 23.06.2023 (till 2359 hours). Registration done prior to 03.06.2023 and after 23.06.2023 will not be accepted.

Candidates can apply for the post provided they fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Application Fee:

Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories - Rs. 500/-

Others - Rs. 450/-