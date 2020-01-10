IBPS Admit Card 2020 out for Assistant Professor & Other Posts, Download @ibps.in

IBPS Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released admit card for Assistant Professor and Others. All candidates who applied for IBPS Recruitment for Assistant Professors, Research Associate and IT Administrator can download their admit card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

IBPS Exam 2020 for Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associate and IT Administrator is scheduled to be held on 19 January 2020. Candidates can download IBPS Admit Card 2020 through the official website. The link for IBPS Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associate and IT Administrator 2020 Admit Card will be activated till 19 January 2020.

Process to Download IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts

Go to IBPS Website.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on the link of ‘Download your online call letter for the post of Assistant Professor/FRA/IT Administrator’ flashing on the career page.

Then, it will redirect you to the admit card login page.

Candidates can download their admit card by entering essential credentials on the login page.

Candidates can save the admit card for future reference.

Download IBPS Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate and IT Administrator Admit Card 2020



The online exam will have two sections. i.e. Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The questions will be objective type with Multiple Choices and there will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers. The duration of the exam will be separate and will be administered one after the other.

Candidates will have to complete the test in the time allotted to that particular test only. Candidates can download their admit card directly by clicking on the above link.