IBPS Admit Card 2021 Released @ibps.in for Various Posts, Download Your IBPS Online Exam Call Letter Here

IBPS Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online exam call letter for various posts including Analyst Programmer -- Windows, Analyst Programmer -- Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre). Candidates who applied for IBPS Exam 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of IBBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS Admit Card 2021 for various posts will be available from 2 to 13 March 2021. Candidates can download IBPS Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to download your online exam call letter for the various posts. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB, Captcha and click on submit button. The IBPS Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts will be displayed. Download IBPS Admit Card 2021 Analyst Programmer -- Windows, Analyst Programmer -- Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre) and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS Admit Card 2021 for Analyst Programmer -- Windows, Analyst Programmer -- Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre)

The structure of the examination will be as follows :

Test Number Name of the Test No. Of Qs. Max. Marks Handwriting Sample Display 5 Minutes 1. Aptitude 50 50 Composite time of 90 Minutes 2. Professional Knowledge 50 50 Total 100 100 3. Skill Test 02 50 45 minutes

For IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Centre)

Test Number Name of the Test No. Of Qs. Max. Marks Handwriting Sample Display 5 Minutes 1. Aptitude 50 50 Composite time of 90 Minutes 2. Professional Knowledge 50 50 Total 100 100 3. Skill Test 05 50 45 minutes

All the questions will be of objective type with multiple choices. Out of the five answers to each question, only one will be the correct answer. You have to find out the correct answer and indicate it by ‘Mouse-clicking’ on the computer. You are advised not to answer questions by guessing. The Total composite time of 90 minutes for Tests I & II. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.