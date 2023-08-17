IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at ibps.in

BPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the admit card for IBPS Clerk at ibps.in on August 16, 2023. Get the Direct link here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the admit card for the IBPS Clerk 2023 examination scheduled on August 16, 2023. As per the reports, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 02, 2023.

To access the admit card candidates need to be ready with the registration number date of birth or password set at the time of registration.

Earlier, the IBPS released a notification for 4545 vacancies for Clerks, and candidates from all around the country submitted online applications. The IBPS Clerk Examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 02, 2023, at the specified examination centre throughout the country.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Below we have listed down all the important dates and information of the IBPS Clerk Examination 2023

Organisation Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Post Name IBPS Clerk Vacancies 4545 Exam Date August 26, 27 and September 02, 2023 Admit Card Release Date August 16, 2023 Official Website ibps.in Number of Participating Banks 11 Job Location PAN India

How to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card?

All the candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerk can download the admit card from 3rd week of August 2023 from the official website following the instructions mentioned below

Step 1: Open the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Find the link “Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-XII” and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

What is the last date to Download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023?

The IBPS Clerk admit card download already started on the official website. As per the official website, candidates can download the admit card till September 2, 2023.

What are the Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must verify that all information on the admit card is correct. Contact the exam authority if there is a discrepancy on the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023.

Name of the Candidate Date of Birth Roll number Registration Number Exam Centre Gender Date of Birth Date and time of the examination Reporting Time Candidate Photograph and signature

What to do if I am not able to download the IBPS Admit Card?

The capacity to download a call letter via the Internet depends on a number of factors, like Internet speed and the number of applicants seeking to do so at the same time. As a result, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please try back in 5 minutes or at a preferably less busy time of day like at night.

What to do if forget my Registration number and Password?

The registration number is sent to the email address provided at the time of registration. Candidates can look back to the email to find the registration number

The password can be found using the forget password button after providing the registration number and email address or mobile number which is provided at the time of registration.

When is the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 scheduled?

As per the reports, the admit card of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam is already released on the official website on August 16, 2023, and the exam is scheduled on August 26, 27 2023 and September 02, 2023.

Documents to Carry on the Day of Examination

Below we have listed down the documents that needs to be carried on the examination day

Candidates will have to carry the printout of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

A photocopy of the ID proof along with the original copy is needed. The list of documents that can be carried as valid ID proof are as follows:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport

Transparent Water Bottle

Donot carry any eatbles to the examination hall

