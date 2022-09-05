IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2022 Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims successfully conducted on 3rd and 4th September 2022 for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd September and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. All eligible candidates appeared in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII) to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre.

The online written examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination which is scheduled to be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative). Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, the number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd September and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shifts Timings First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 Section wise

Sections Expected Cut-Off English Language 11 to 13 Marks (Out of 30 Marks) Numerical Ability 12 to 14 Marks (Out of 35 Marks) Reasoning Ability 14 to 16 (Out of 35 Marks)

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 Category wise

Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 60 to 65 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks OBC 50 to 55 Marks SC 45 to 50 Marks ST 40 to 45 Marks

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 State wise

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2022 State Name General Andhra Pradesh 69-73 Assam 66-70 Bihar 74-78 Chhattisgarh 72-76 Chandigarh 60-64 Delhi 75-79 Gujarat 70-74 Goa 60-64 Himachal Pradesh 76-80 Haryana 76-80 J & K 70-74 Jharkhand 77-81 Kerala 76-80 Madhya Pradesh 75-79 Maharashtra 68-72 Manipur 67-71 Odisha 75-79 Punjab 73-77 Rajasthan 79-83 Karnataka 65-69 Telangana 63-67 Uttar Pradesh 75-79 Uttarakhand 79-83 West Bengal 77-81 Tamil Nadu 65-69 Sikkim 57-61

The official IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022. The Cut-off marks are different for Prelims and Mains exams.

(i) Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.

(iii) For provisional allotment, cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available.

Meanwhile, let us check the IBPS Clerk Cut-off marks for 2021, 2020 and 2019 to gain an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Expected Cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2021, 2020, 2019)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021 State Name General OBC SC ST EWS Andhra Pradesh 71 71 Assam 68 67.75 62.75 63 Bihar 76 76 Chhattisgarh 74 74 Chandigarh 62.75 62.75 Delhi 77.25 73.25 73.25 Gujarat 72 Goa 62.5 Himachal Pradesh 78.50 Haryana 78.50 76 J & K 72 Jharkhand 79.25 Kerala 78 Madhya Pradesh 77 65 Maharashtra 70.25 70.25 Manipur 69.75 69.75 Odisha 77 69.5 Punjab 75.5 71 65.25 74 Rajasthan 81.50 Karnataka 67.25 67.5 66.25 60.75 Telangana 65.75 65.75 Puducherry 57 Tripura Uttar Pradesh 77 74 67.5 67.50 Uttarakhand 81.25 West Bengal 79 73.75 69.5 Tamil Nadu 67.75 67.75 Sikkim 59.25 59.25

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020

Category Name of the Section English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude General 9.75 9.25 7.25 OBC/ SC/ ST 9.75 8.25 7.25

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020-21 (General) State Name Cut Off Andhra Pradesh 78 Bihar 71.25 Delhi 77 Gujarat 72 Goa 53.75 Himachal Pradesh 72 J & K 77.5 Jharkhand 75.75 Kerala 77.25 Madhya Pradesh 77.75 Maharashtra 69.75 Odisha 75 Punjab 75.25 Rajasthan 78.25 Karnataka 65.75 Telangana 74.25 Tripura 59.25 (OBC) Uttar Pradesh 73.5 Uttarakhand 78.50 West Bengal 61.50 Tamil Nadu 71 (OBC)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019

Category Name of the Section English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude General 8.25 7.50 7.75 OBC/ SC/ ST 4.75 2.75 3.50

State Name Cut-Off for General Category Andhra Pradesh 66.25 Assam 63 Bihar 65 Chandigarh 71.5 Delhi 71.75 (General) 67 (OBC) Goa 67 Gujarat 67 Haryana 68.5 Himachal Pradesh 62.25 (General), 41.25 (OBC) Jammu & Kashmir - Jharkhand 73 (OBC, General) Karnataka 53.25 (Ews) Kerala 73.5 Madhya Pradesh 70 Maharashtra 61.50 Odisha 71.50 Punjab 66.25 Rajasthan 71.25 Tamil Nadu 57.75 Telangana 61 Uttar Pradesh 68.25 (General), 67 (OBC) Uttarakhand 76 West Bengal 70.75

