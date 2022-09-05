IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2022 Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims successfully conducted on 3rd and 4th September 2022 for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd September and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. All eligible candidates appeared in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII) to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre.

The online written examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination which is scheduled to be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative). Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, the number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

3rd September and 4th September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/ October 2022

Online Mains Exam

8th October 2022 (Tentative)

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shifts

Timings

First Shift

9.00 am to 10.00 am

Second Shift

11.30 am to 12.30 am

Third Shift

2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

Fourth Shift

4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

 

IBPS Clerk Prelims Preparation Tips
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Numerical Ability
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Mock Test & Practice Test Series for English, Reasoning, Numerical
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims on 3rd & 4th September: Check Shift Timings, Exam & COVID Guidelines

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 Section wise

Sections

Expected Cut-Off

English Language

11 to 13 Marks (Out of 30 Marks)

Numerical Ability

12 to 14 Marks (Out of 35 Marks)

Reasoning Ability

14 to 16 (Out of 35 Marks)

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 Category wise

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General

60 to 65 Marks

EWS

55 to 60 Marks

OBC

50 to 55 Marks

SC

45 to 50 Marks

ST

40 to 45 Marks

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 State wise

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2022

State Name

General

Andhra Pradesh

69-73

Assam

66-70

Bihar

74-78

Chhattisgarh

72-76

Chandigarh

60-64

Delhi

75-79

Gujarat

70-74

Goa

60-64

Himachal Pradesh

76-80

Haryana

76-80

J & K

70-74

Jharkhand

77-81

Kerala

76-80

Madhya Pradesh

75-79

Maharashtra

68-72

Manipur

67-71

Odisha

75-79

Punjab

73-77

Rajasthan

79-83

Karnataka

65-69

Telangana

63-67

Uttar Pradesh

75-79

Uttarakhand

79-83

West Bengal

77-81

Tamil Nadu

65-69

Sikkim

57-61

The official IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022. The Cut-off marks are different for Prelims and Mains exams.

(i) Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.

(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.

(iii) For provisional allotment, cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available.

Meanwhile, let us check the IBPS Clerk Cut-off marks for 2021, 2020 and 2019 to gain an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Expected Cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2021, 2020, 2019)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State Name

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS  

Andhra Pradesh

71

71

      

Assam

68

67.75

62.75

63

  

Bihar

76

76

      

Chhattisgarh 

74

74

      

Chandigarh

62.75

62.75

      

Delhi

77.25

73.25

    

73.25

Gujarat

72

        

Goa

62.5 

        

Himachal Pradesh

78.50 

        

Haryana

78.50

76

      

J & K

72

        

Jharkhand

79.25

        

Kerala

78

        

Madhya Pradesh

77

  

 

65

  

Maharashtra 

70.25

70.25

      

Manipur

69.75

69.75

      

Odisha

77

      

69.5

Punjab

75.5

71

65.25

  

74

Rajasthan

81.50

        

Karnataka

67.25

67.5

 

66.25

60.75

Telangana

65.75

65.75

      

Puducherry

  

57

      

Tripura

          

Uttar Pradesh

77

74

67.5

  

67.50

Uttarakhand

81.25

        

West Bengal

79

73.75

69.5

    

Tamil Nadu

67.75

67.75

      

Sikkim

59.25

59.25

      

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020

Category

Name of the Section

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

General

9.75

9.25

7.25

OBC/ SC/ ST

9.75

8.25

7.25

 

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020-21 (General)

State Name

Cut Off

Andhra Pradesh

78

Bihar

71.25

Delhi

77

Gujarat

72

Goa

53.75

Himachal Pradesh

72

J & K

77.5

Jharkhand

75.75

Kerala

77.25

Madhya Pradesh

77.75

Maharashtra

69.75

Odisha

75

Punjab

75.25

Rajasthan

78.25

Karnataka

65.75

Telangana

74.25

Tripura

59.25 (OBC)

Uttar Pradesh

73.5

Uttarakhand

78.50

West Bengal

61.50

Tamil Nadu

71 (OBC)

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019

Category

Name of the Section

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

General

8.25

7.50

7.75

OBC/ SC/ ST

4.75

2.75

3.50

 

State Name

Cut-Off for General Category

Andhra Pradesh

66.25

Assam

63

Bihar

65

Chandigarh

71.5

Delhi

71.75 (General) 67 (OBC)

Goa

67

Gujarat

67

Haryana

68.5

Himachal Pradesh

62.25 (General), 41.25 (OBC)

Jammu & Kashmir

-

Jharkhand

73 (OBC, General)

Karnataka

53.25 (Ews)

Kerala

73.5

Madhya Pradesh

70

Maharashtra

61.50

Odisha

71.50

Punjab

66.25

Rajasthan

71.25

Tamil Nadu

57.75

Telangana

61

Uttar Pradesh

68.25 (General), 67 (OBC)

Uttarakhand

76

West Bengal

70.75

Also Read: IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd /4th September 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

FAQ

Q1. What is the expected cut-off for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022?

Read our article IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2022 Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Is there a sectional cut-off for IBPS Clerk 2022?

Yes. There Is Separate Sectional Timing For Each Section. Candidates Need To Qualify Each Section In The Prelims By Obtaining Minimum Sectional Cut-Off Marks.

Q3. When will IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Result be declared?

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Result is expected to be released in September/ October 2022.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in IBPS Clerk 2022?

IBPS Clerk Vacancies: A total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Q5 Where can I get IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Analysis (Detailed Section-wise)?

Read our article IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd /4th September 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

