IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2022 Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd September and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. All eligible candidates appeared in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII) to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre.
The online written examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination which is scheduled to be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative). Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.
Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, the number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
About IBPS Clerk Recruitment
IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.
IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS Clerk 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
August 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
August 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
3rd September and 4th September 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September/ October 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
September/ October 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
8th October 2022 (Tentative)
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.
The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
|
S. No.
|
Name of Tests (Objective)
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shift Timings
|
IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shifts
|
Timings
|
First Shift
|
9.00 am to 10.00 am
|
Second Shift
|
11.30 am to 12.30 am
|
Third Shift
|
2.00 pm to 3.00 pm
|
Fourth Shift
|
4.30 pm to 5.30 pm
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 Section wise
|
Sections
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
English Language
|
11 to 13 Marks (Out of 30 Marks)
|
Numerical Ability
|
12 to 14 Marks (Out of 35 Marks)
|
Reasoning Ability
|
14 to 16 (Out of 35 Marks)
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 Category wise
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General
|
60 to 65 Marks
|
EWS
|
55 to 60 Marks
|
OBC
|
50 to 55 Marks
|
SC
|
45 to 50 Marks
|
ST
|
40 to 45 Marks
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-off 2022 State wise
|
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2022
|
State Name
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
69-73
|
Assam
|
66-70
|
Bihar
|
74-78
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72-76
|
Chandigarh
|
60-64
|
Delhi
|
75-79
|
Gujarat
|
70-74
|
Goa
|
60-64
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
76-80
|
Haryana
|
76-80
|
J & K
|
70-74
|
Jharkhand
|
77-81
|
Kerala
|
76-80
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
75-79
|
Maharashtra
|
68-72
|
Manipur
|
67-71
|
Odisha
|
75-79
|
Punjab
|
73-77
|
Rajasthan
|
79-83
|
Karnataka
|
65-69
|
Telangana
|
63-67
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
75-79
|
Uttarakhand
|
79-83
|
West Bengal
|
77-81
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65-69
|
Sikkim
|
57-61
The official IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Cut-off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022. The Cut-off marks are different for Prelims and Mains exams.
(i) Candidates need to qualify each section in the Prelims by obtaining minimum cut-off marks.
(ii) Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Mains exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process.
(iii) For provisional allotment, cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/ UT wise vacancies available.
Meanwhile, let us check the IBPS Clerk Cut-off marks for 2021, 2020 and 2019 to gain an understanding of the IBPS Clerk 2022 Expected Cut-off marks.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2021, 2020, 2019)
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021
|
State Name
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
71
|
71
|
Assam
|
68
|
67.75
|
62.75
|
63
|
Bihar
|
76
|
76
|
Chhattisgarh
|
74
|
74
|
Chandigarh
|
62.75
|
62.75
|
Delhi
|
77.25
|
73.25
|
73.25
|
Gujarat
|
72
|
Goa
|
62.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
78.50
|
Haryana
|
78.50
|
76
|
J & K
|
72
|
Jharkhand
|
79.25
|
Kerala
|
78
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77
|
|
65
|
Maharashtra
|
70.25
|
70.25
|
Manipur
|
69.75
|
69.75
|
Odisha
|
77
|
69.5
|
Punjab
|
75.5
|
71
|
65.25
|
74
|
Rajasthan
|
81.50
|
Karnataka
|
67.25
|
67.5
|
|
66.25
|
60.75
|
Telangana
|
65.75
|
65.75
|
Puducherry
|
57
|
Tripura
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
77
|
74
|
67.5
|
67.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.25
|
West Bengal
|
79
|
73.75
|
69.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
67.75
|
67.75
|
Sikkim
|
59.25
|
59.25
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020
|
Category
|
Name of the Section
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
General
|
9.75
|
9.25
|
7.25
|
OBC/ SC/ ST
|
9.75
|
8.25
|
7.25
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020-21 (General)
|
State Name
|
Cut Off
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
78
|
Bihar
|
71.25
|
Delhi
|
77
|
Gujarat
|
72
|
Goa
|
53.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
72
|
J & K
|
77.5
|
Jharkhand
|
75.75
|
Kerala
|
77.25
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77.75
|
Maharashtra
|
69.75
|
Odisha
|
75
|
Punjab
|
75.25
|
Rajasthan
|
78.25
|
Karnataka
|
65.75
|
Telangana
|
74.25
|
Tripura
|
59.25 (OBC)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
73.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
78.50
|
West Bengal
|
61.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
71 (OBC)
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019
|
Category
|
Name of the Section
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
General
|
8.25
|
7.50
|
7.75
|
OBC/ SC/ ST
|
4.75
|
2.75
|
3.50
|
State Name
|
Cut-Off for General Category
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
66.25
|
Assam
|
63
|
Bihar
|
65
|
Chandigarh
|
71.5
|
Delhi
|
71.75 (General) 67 (OBC)
|
Goa
|
67
|
Gujarat
|
67
|
Haryana
|
68.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
62.25 (General), 41.25 (OBC)
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
-
|
Jharkhand
|
73 (OBC, General)
|
Karnataka
|
53.25 (Ews)
|
Kerala
|
73.5
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70
|
Maharashtra
|
61.50
|
Odisha
|
71.50
|
Punjab
|
66.25
|
Rajasthan
|
71.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
57.75
|
Telangana
|
61
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
68.25 (General), 67 (OBC)
|
Uttarakhand
|
76
|
West Bengal
|
70.75
