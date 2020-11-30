IBPS Clerk 2020: Check Important Topics of English Language Highly Expected to be asked in Prelims Exam

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted online on 5th December, 12th and 13th December 2020 for recruitment of 2557 vacancies. The online preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 is comprised of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections - Numerical Ability (35 MCQs), Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs), and English Language (30 MCQs). Here we have shared the exam preparation material for English Language section in the form of important topics. Have a look at the important English language topics below and brush up your preparation level now. These topics are listed here on the basis of IBPS Clerk English Language Syllabus 2020.

English Language is considered as one of the most high scoring sections of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam. The questions from this section test candidates' knowledge of how well they know English. The English language ability is tested through questions on English Grammar, Reading Comprehensions, Vocabulary, Sentence Completion, Synonyms & Antonyms, etc. Candidates having good command over the English Grammar can score high marks in this section.

So, boost your preparations for the IBPS Clerk 2020 exam through the important topics mentioned below for English Language Section:

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important English Language Topics

Have a look at the important topics of the English Language section below that have maximum chances of coming in the exam:

Category Topics Number of Questions English Language Ability Reading Comprehension 5-6 Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms 2-3 Fill in the blanks 5-6 Cloze Test 4-5 Spelling Test 1-2 Idioms and Phrases 1-2 One-word substitution 1-2 Grammar Error Detection/Correction 3-4 Fill in the blanks (Verb, Article, Preposition, etc.) 3-4 Active/ Passive 1-2 Direct/ Indirect Speech 1-2 Sentence Formation Sentence Rearrangement & Sentence Improvement 3-4

Let’s go through these topics in detail below that are expected to be asked in the IBPS Clerk 2020 examination:

Reading Comprehension: Questions from Reading Comprehension tests candidates’ comprehension skills wherein questions are asked related to the passage given in the paper. Around 5 to 6 questions are asked from this topic.

Synonyms and Antonyms: Candidates' vocabulary is tested through the questions asked on Synonyms and Antonyms. Synonyms are the words that mean the same as another word and Antonyms mean opposite to another word.

Cloze Test: The question from topic consists of a passage with blanks. Candidates need to fill the blanks by reading the passage carefully.

Fill in the blanks: In this topic, questions are in the form or single or double fillers. Candidates need to fill the blanks with the most appropriate word, which can be related to vocabulary or English Grammar.

Spelling Test: Candidates' vocabulary is tested through the spelling test. In this topic, questions contain a wrongly spelled word. Candidates need to choose the correct spelling of the given word from the given options.

Idioms and Phrases: Candidates should memorize some famous Idioms and Phrases for the IBPS Clerk 2020 exam. The questions from this topic generally ask the meaning of the given phrase or Idiom.

One-word substitution: In questions put up from this topic, candidates need to replace a word or a group of words without changing the meaning of sentences.

Error Detection or Correction: In error detection questions, candidates need to spot the error in the given sentence and in error correction questions, one need to replace the wrong word with the suitable word.

Active/ Passive Voice: Candidates need to change the pattern of a given sentence by selecting its opposite. If a sentence is given in Active voice, candidates need to choose a correct sentence in passive voice and vice-versa. However, the meaning of sentence should remain the same.

Direct-Indirect Speech: Candidates need to change the expression of a given sentence by selecting its opposite. If a sentence is given in Direct speech, candidates need to choose a correct sentence in Indirect speech and vice-versa. However, the meaning of sentence should remain the same.

Sentence Rearrangement: This topic tests candidates' ability to form correct sentence. The questions are in the form of jumbled up sentences. Candidates need to rearrange the sentences to extract the right meaning of the sentence.

Thus, to score high marks in the English Language section, candidates should focus on improving their Vocabulary and English Grammar.

