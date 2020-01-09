Search

IBPS Clerk 2019-20: Most Important Topics of Reasoning Ability Section for Prelims & Mains

Important Topics for IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 are provided here of the Reasoning Ability Section. These topics are highly expected to be asked in IBPS Clerk Mains exam that will be held on 19 January 2020.

Jan 9, 2020 16:35 IST
IBPS Clerk 2019-20: Most Important Reasoning Ability topics are listed here for the upcoming IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on 19 January 2020. Candidates who have been declared as passed in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam will appear for the Mains now. Here we shared some of the most important topics of Reasoning Ability section. There are high chances that the IBPS asks questions from the given important topics in IBPS Clerk 2020 Mains exam. Have a look at these topics and start your preparations now for the exam. 

The Reasoning Ability section is considered to be the most scoring section of the IBPS Clerk exam. It tests the candidates' ability to solve problems. The questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section mostly cover topics like verbal reasoning, brainteasers, puzzles and other miscellaneous topics. With just a few days left for the Preliminary exam, it is suggested that the candidates should focus on practice and revision. This is the right time to be devoted to the practice of each topic individually.

Brush up your verbal and non-verbal reasoning skills by undertaking the practice of the given Reasoning Ability Topics and ace the IBPS Clerk Main 2020 that is scheduled to be held on 19th January 2020. First, have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk examination.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2019

Section

MCQs

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

- IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted online

- Questions will be asked in objective MCQ format

- 100 MCQs will be asked from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability & English

- Negative Marking: 1/4th of the total marks will be deducted as penalty for every wrong answer

- There will be sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2019

Name of Test

No of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

English Language

40

40

35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

Total

190

200

160 minutes

Important Topics from Reasoning Ability

IBPS Clerk 2020

Reasoning Ability Topics

Topic

Sub-topics

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

(10-15 questions)

Box-Based

Direction-based

Linear Arrangement

Seating Arrangement

Circular Arrangement

With Variable/Without Variable

Medium to Difficult

Non-Verbal Reasoning

(5-10 questions)

Odd man out

Blood relations

Order Ranking

Cube and dices

Figures Series

Mirror/Water reflection

Decision Making

Medium to Difficult

Series

(3-5 questions)

Numeric

Alphabetical Alphanumeric

Easy to Medium

Syllogism

(3-5 questions)

Disjunctive

Conditional

Categorical

Easy to Medium

Coding-Decoding

(3-5 questions)

Simple

Chinese

Easy to Medium

Logical

(3-5 questions)

Causes and Effects

Direction

Venn Diagrams

Calendar

Medium to Difficult

Statement

(2-3 questions)

Assertion & Reason

Statement & Arguments

Statement & Conclusion

Statements & Action Courses

Medium to Difficult

Practice these topics of questions expected in the IBPS Clerk exam. To know the detailed syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Exam, visit:

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2019 (Prelims & Mains): Exam Pattern, Questions Asked & Marking Scheme

