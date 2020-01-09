IBPS Clerk 2019-20: Most Important Topics of Reasoning Ability Section for Prelims & Mains

IBPS Clerk 2019-20: Most Important Reasoning Ability topics are listed here for the upcoming IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on 19 January 2020. Candidates who have been declared as passed in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam will appear for the Mains now. Here we shared some of the most important topics of Reasoning Ability section. There are high chances that the IBPS asks questions from the given important topics in IBPS Clerk 2020 Mains exam. Have a look at these topics and start your preparations now for the exam.

The Reasoning Ability section is considered to be the most scoring section of the IBPS Clerk exam. It tests the candidates' ability to solve problems. The questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section mostly cover topics like verbal reasoning, brainteasers, puzzles and other miscellaneous topics. With just a few days left for the Preliminary exam, it is suggested that the candidates should focus on practice and revision. This is the right time to be devoted to the practice of each topic individually.

Brush up your verbal and non-verbal reasoning skills by undertaking the practice of the given Reasoning Ability Topics and ace the IBPS Clerk Main 2020 that is scheduled to be held on 19th January 2020. First, have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk examination.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2019

Section MCQs Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes English Language 30 30 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

- IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted online

- Questions will be asked in objective MCQ format

- 100 MCQs will be asked from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability & English

- Negative Marking: 1/4th of the total marks will be deducted as penalty for every wrong answer

- There will be sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2019

Name of Test No of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes English Language 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Important Topics from Reasoning Ability

IBPS Clerk 2020 Reasoning Ability Topics Topic Sub-topics Difficulty Level Puzzles (10-15 questions) Box-Based Direction-based Linear Arrangement Seating Arrangement Circular Arrangement With Variable/Without Variable Medium to Difficult Non-Verbal Reasoning (5-10 questions) Odd man out Blood relations Order Ranking Cube and dices Figures Series Mirror/Water reflection Decision Making Medium to Difficult Series (3-5 questions) Numeric Alphabetical Alphanumeric Easy to Medium Syllogism (3-5 questions) Disjunctive Conditional Categorical Easy to Medium Coding-Decoding (3-5 questions) Simple Chinese Easy to Medium Logical (3-5 questions) Causes and Effects Direction Venn Diagrams Calendar Medium to Difficult Statement (2-3 questions) Assertion & Reason Statement & Arguments Statement & Conclusion Statements & Action Courses Medium to Difficult

Practice these topics of questions expected in the IBPS Clerk exam. To know the detailed syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Exam, visit:

