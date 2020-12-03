IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020: Check Last Minute Tips to score high marks in Exam; Know Exam Centre Rules

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 5th December, 12th December & 13th December 2020. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk 2020 under CRP Clerks X recruitment drive have to appear for the online preliminary exam to get shortlisted for the mains exam. This year, IBPS has notified to fill a total of 2557 vacancies of clerks. Considering the high competition level, it could be little difficult for candidates to qualify the exam with high marks. We have shared here some best last minute preparation tips that will help candidates brush up their preparation level to score high in the IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims examination. Have a look at these tips given below along with the rules & instructions to be followed at exam centre on the day of examination.

In IBPS Clerk Prelims exam, candidates will be asked a total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from three sections - English Language (30 MCQs), Reasoning Ability (35 MCQs) and Numerical Ability (35 MCQs). There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates. So, have a look at the last minute tips given below and revise accordingly for the IBPS Clerk exam:

IBPS Clerk 2020: Last Minute Tips for Prelims Exam

Let's have a look at some best last minute preparation tips that will help you in revision for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam:

Go through the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

One should be well aware of the latest exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk 2020 prelims examination. We have provided below the detailed exam structure or pattern below for the ease of candidates:

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

-The preliminary exam will be held online in Objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) format.

-Questions will be set bilingually in Hindi and English languages, except for English Language section.

-There is a sectional timing for each section and candidates also need to qualify each section separately.

-There is negative marking of one-fourth marks or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Revise IBPS Clerk Important Topics 2020

This is the right time for candidates to revise the important topics of IBPS Clerk Prelims exam of all sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. By going through the important topics, candidates will have a quick revision of all subjects and will also get to know if they have missed out any topic, which otherwise is important for the prelims exam. Candidates can check the important topics of all the sections below:

Time Management & Accuracy

Cracking a competitive exam like IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 requires high level of accuracy and good command over time management. Those who have practiced well for the exam will be able to solve the paper speedily in the given time frame that too with accuracy. Candidates should not allot more than a minute to a particular questions while solving the paper. The mantra is to skip the complex question and jump over to next in order to complete the paper.

Do not forget to carry IBPS Clerk Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Carry your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 to the exam centre along with the Photograph and Original Photo ID proof. Candidates should not forget to carry these documents, otherwise, you will not be allowed to appear for the examination. If you have still not downloaded the prelims admit card, download now by visiting the link mentioned below:

Rules & Instructions to be followed at Exam Centres amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The IBPS has announced some rules and instructions to be followed by candidates at exam centres on the day of examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic as preventive measures. Have a look at these rules below:

-Candidates should reach the exam centre at the reporting time as mentioned in their respective admit cards. The reporting time has been allotted to avoid crowd at the centre and ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

-It is compulsorily to wear face mask

-Candidates should mandatorily carry gloves, water bottle (transparent) & hand sanitizer (50 ml)

-Carry a ball point pen

-Do not share your personal belongings with anyone

-Maintain social distancing among each other

-Install AarogyaSetu App on your mobile phones & display AarogyaSetu status at entry point.