IBPS Exam Calendar 2020 for Clerk, PO, SO Officer and Office Assistant Post Released @ibps.in, Check Here

IBPS Exam Calendar 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the exam dates for various posts including Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT), Specialist Officer and Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant for the year 2020. All government jobs aspirants who are seeking to apply for these jobs for various banks (RRBs and PSBs) in 2020 can check the tentative exam dates on IBPS official website.

IBPS RRBs – CRP RRB-IX (Officers) and CRP RRB-IX (Office Assistants) Exam Preliminary Exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant Posts is scheduled on 01, 02, 08, 09 and 16 August 2020. The single exam for Officers Scale II & III will held on 13 September 2020. IBPS RRB Officer Main Exam 2020 will be held on 13 September and IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam 2020 on 19 September 2020.

IBPS PO/MT Prelims Exam 2020 will be held on 03, 04 and 10 October while IBPS PO/MT Mains Exam 2020 on 28 November 2020, against CRP PO/MT-X.

As per the IBPS Calendar, IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 19 December after which IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 24 January 2021, against IBPS CRP CLERK-X.

IBPS CRP SPL-X Prelims exam for Specialist Officer Posts will be held on 26 and 27 January 2020 and the main exam on 30 January 2020. IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification for all posts is expected to release one month prior to the conduct of the exam.

IBPS will invite online applications and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website for detailed notification for each of the above examinations.

IBPS Exam Calendar PDF Download for Clerk, PO, SO, Officer and Officer Assistant Posts 2020