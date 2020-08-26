IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 Application Closes Today @ibps.in: Check New Exam Centre Instructions to ensure Social Distancing

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application link today on 26 August 2020 for the recruitment of 1417 vacancies of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees under CRP X drive. Candidates should register and apply online now without any delay before the application form link closes. Soon after the successful completion of registration process, IBPS will conduct the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam on 3 October, 10 October and 11 October 2020. This year, only four public sector banks namely Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank and UCO Bank have notified vacancies for the post of PO/MT. Numerous candidates have applied for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 and would appear for the Prelims and Mains exam that will be conducted in various exam centres across the country. The exams will be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Considering this, IBPS has issued a set of new guidelines which candidates need to follow at exam centres on the examination day to maintain social distancing. Go through these new exam day instructions below in detail.

IBPS PO/Clerk Prelims to be replaced by NRA CET

In the IBPS PO Notification PDF 2020, the IBPS has stated that this year it will conduct exam in "Social Distancing Mode". All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken during the conduct of the exams at the exam centres. Candidates compulsorily need to follow the notified guidelines on the exam day, otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Before scrolling below for the instructions, have a look at the important dates of IBPS PO Exam 2020:

Event Date Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS PO 26 August 2020 Last Date of Printing Applications 10 September 2020 Exam Date of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 3 October 10-11 October 2020 Exam Date of IBPS PO Mains 2020 28 November 2020 IBPS PO Interview 2020 January 2021 IBPS PO Provisional Allotment 2020 April 2021

IBPS PO 2020: Exam Day Instructions for Social Distancing Mode

Have a look at the detailed rules and instructions which need to be followed at exam centres by the candidates appearing for IBPS PO Prelims and Mains exams:

What items are allowed at IBPS PO Exam Centres?

Candidates can carry following items at the exam centres while appearing for IBPS PO exam:

Face Mask

Gloves

Simple pen

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Transparent water bottle

IBPS PO Admit Card

Original ID Proof & Photocopy of ID Card

Report at Exam Centre on reporting time

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 will be released a week before the prelims exam and will contain reporting time for candidates. The reporting time will be different for every candidate to avoid crowd or large gathering outside the exam centre. Candidates should reach the centres on the reporting time to maintain social distancing.

Restricted Entry into Exam Centres

Candidates appearing for the PO exam will be allowed entry to the exam centres as per the time slots mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time to avoid last minute delays.

Candidate's Roll Number & Lab Number not to be Displayed

Generally, at every exam centre, candidates' Roll Number and Lab Number are displayed on the walls. However this time, the display will not be there and candidates will get to know their Lab number from the staff deployed at the centres.

Ensure social distancing & wear Face Mask

The IBPS PO Prelims and Mains exams will be held during the COVID-19 times. It will be compulsory for candidates to maintain safe distance with each other. Moreover, candidates must wear face masks while giving the examination.

Avoid sharing of belongings with other candidates

Candidates should not share any of their belongings with anyone at the exam centre. All candidates need to carry their own sanitizers, masks, gloves, pen and other things.

Install Aarogya Setu App on your mobile phone & Display its Status at Entry Point

It is necessary for candidates to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. All those appearing for the exams need to show their Aarogya Setu app status to the Security Guard before taking entering the centre. After displaying the app status, candidates are required to switch off their phones as phones are not allowed during the exam.

Undergo Temperature Check at entry point

Along with the verification of Aarogya App status, candidates' temperature will be checked at entry point with Thermo Guns. The temperature should be below 99.14 degrees. If temperature comes out to be more than 99.14 degrees F, candidates will not be allowed to appear for exam.