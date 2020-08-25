IBPS PO/RRB/Clerk Prelims Exams by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) CET 2020-21: Check Common Eligibility Test Syllabus, Eligibility

IBPS PO/ RRB/ Clerk Prelims Exams to be replaced by NRA CET: National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has been given approval to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of candidates in Group B & C Posts under the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for PO/Clerk/RRB/SO, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for JE/CHSL/CGL/MISC and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for NTPC/Group D/Others. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) CET will replace the online preliminary exam conducted by the IBPS to the posts of PO, Clerk and SOs to fill vacancies in the public sector banks. The NRA CET is likely to expedite the IBPS recruitment process and introduce transparency in the entire process.

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) will replace the prelims exam that is held separately for all the posts with one common exam. This single common CET exam will be the first stage of the selection process for the shortlisting of candidates for further rounds such as Mains and Interview. This will not only save the time and cost of conducting the exam as instead of multiple exams only one exam will be held as a first phase of selecting candidates. Moreover, Government plans to build more exam centres at rural places and at district-level as well. This will save the travel time of candidates living in remote areas.

NRA CET FAQs for RRB/SSC/IBPS

In this article, we have mentioned below the ways in which NRA CET will impact the IBPS RRB, PO, Clerk exams:

NRA CET of Graduate Level for IBPS Exams

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) in three different levels:

-Graduate

-Higher Secondary (12th Pass)

-Matriculation (10th Pass)

For IBPS PO, Clerk or RRB Prelims exams, candidates will be required to appear for the CET exam of Graduate level.

NRA CET will replace only Prelims Exam

The CET by NRA will replace only the Prelims exam conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The CET exam will be conducted in Objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Candidates who will qualify the CET exam will get shortlisted to appear for the next round of examinations.

IBPS RRB/PO/Clerk Mains exam to be conducted by IBPS itself

The Phase 2 and 3 of IBPS Recruitment will be conducted by the IBPS itself. Aspirants who are declared pass in the CET exam will be called to appear for the Mains exam, followed by the Interview round. Both these rounds will be conducted by the IBPS itself for these posts:

IBPS PO Recruitment Exam for Probationary Officers

IBPS RRB Recruitment Exam for Office Assistant & Officer Scale I/II/II

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam for Clerical Cadre

Number of Attempts allowed for CET IBPS by NRA

Like IBPS Recruitment Process, there is no limit on the number of attempts for IBPS CET exam. Candidates can appear for the NRA CET exam for IBPS Recruitment for any number of times till they achieve the desired marks. However, candidates can appear for the exam till they are eligible for the process, that is, till they do not cross the upper age limit for the exam.

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS CET

Once formed, the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will notify the eligibility criteria for the Common Eligibility Test (CET). As per the detailed released about the CET exam, there will be upper age limit restriction. The lower age limit and upper age limit will be specified in the detailed eligibility criteria. The educational qualification for the candidates would be as follows:

Graduate CET - Candidates should have Bachelors Degree

Higher Secondary CET - Candidates should be 12th pass

Matriculate CET - Candidates should be 10th Pass

So for IBPS CET, it would be compulsory for candidates to have Bachelors Degree.

IBPS CET by NRA: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The NRA will follow a Standard Curriculum for the CET exam. The difficulty level of IBPS CET will be in accordance with the educational standards prescribed for the graduates. The detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the CET will be notified soon by the NRA.

Validity of CET Score for IBPS Exam

The CET score will be valid for the period of 3 years from the date of release of result. The IBPS will consider the best score of the candidates during 3 years as the current score for IBPS Recruitment. Initially, the NRA will only allow the use of CET scores by IBPS, RRB & SSC. However, after a certain period of time, other recruitment agencies will also be allowed to access the CET Scores.