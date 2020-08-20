National Recruitment Agency NRA FAQs: What is Common Eligibility Test CET, Validity, Attempts, Exam Syllabus for IBPS/ SSC/RRB

National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct Common Eligibility Test CET for IBPS, RRB, SSC, Group B & C Posts: PM Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has given its approval to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Once formed, the NRA will lead to a single common test for shortlisting of candidates for Group B and C (non-technical) posts. Here in this article, we have shared some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the National Recruitment Agency, CET, How to apply for it, its validity, Mock Test and others which you need to know.

Candidates who look forward to appear for IBPS PO, Clerk or other recruitment exams, might be in a perplexed state on how will setting of NRA will impact the exams? Who can apply for CET? What would be the selection process for Recruitment? How to prepare for the CET? Get all the important details here about the NRA & CET that answer all your queries.

Key Details of NRA & Common Eligibility Test (CET) CET is a Uniform Transformative Recruitment Process for first stage screening of candidates NRA to conduct the Mock Tests for rural youth NRA will conduct Mock Tests, will have 24x7 helpline & a grievance redressal portal With the start of CET, Multiple Recruitment Exams will end CET Scores will be valid for 3 years

Have a look at some FAQs on National Recruitment Agency and CET below:

Q1. What is National Recruitment Agency, NRA?

Answer: National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is a multi-agency body that will hold Common Eligibility Test (CET) as a preliminary exam to shortlist candidates for Group B and C posts. The agency will be developed under the Societies Registration Act. This exam has been conducted by respective agencies such as IBPS for Bank Recruitment, RRB for Railways and SSC for CGL, CHSL, miscellaneous posts.

Q2. Who will be the members of NRA?

Answer: NRA will comprise representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Railways, SSC, RRB & IBPS.

Q3. How will NRA CET benefit candidates?

Answer: As of now, candidates have to appear for separate exams of multiple recruiting agencies to seek government jobs. For banking jobs in public sector banks, candidates have to appear for IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB/SO exams; for Railways, candidates appear for RRBs and for graduate level or others, candidates appear for SSC exams. There are many candidates who it for all these exams every year to seek central government job. For this, they are required to pay separate fees, travel long distances every time and prepare every year, month and day to crack exams.

Setting up of the NRA will do away with these multiple recruitment exams and introduce single Common Eligibility Test (CET). Upon qualifying CET, candidates become eligible to appear for further selection rounds for any recruitment processes of IBPS/SSC/RRB.

This single exam will reduce financial burden on poor candidates who were not able to incur additional expenses of travel, boarding, paying exam fees and others.

Q4. What is Common Eligibility Test (CET)?

Answer: Common eligibility Test (CET) is a computer based online exam that will screen candidates at the first level or preliminary level for IBPS, SSC and RRBs. Candidates who qualify the CET will become eligible to appear for further selection phases such as Tier 2 or Tier 3, which will be conducted by IBPR or RRB or SSC itself.

Q5. How many CET will be conducted by NRA?

Answer: The CET will be conducted twice every year. The NRA will conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) separately for:

- Graduates

- Higher Secondary (12th pass)

- Matriculate (10th Pass)

Q6. Where will be the CET Exam Centres located?

Answer: To conduct the NRA CET, exam centres will be developed in every district of the country, be it rural or urban areas. Government will give special focus on developing centres in 117 Aspirational Districts. Exam Centres will be developed in rural areas. This will help candidates residing in far-away rural areas to sit for CET for Central Government jobs.

Q7. How many attempts are allowed in CET?

Answer: There will be no restrictions on number of attempts for Common Eligibility Test (CET). Candidates can appear for numerous CET till you qualify it with desired scores. However, there will be upper age limit restriction on candidates to appear for CET exam.

Q8. What will be the language medium of CET?

Answer: NRA will conduct the CET exam in multiple languages to enable candidates of every state and region to sit for exam.

Q9. What is Eligibility Criteria for CET?

Answer: There will be upper age limit restriction for candidates to appear for the CET. NRA will give relaxation in upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC/Reserved Category candidates.

The educational qualification would be Bachelors Degree for Graduate CET, 12th pass for Higher Secondary CET and 10th Pass for Matriculate CET.

Q10. What is Syllabus & Exam Pattern of CET?

Answer: The CET curriculum such as Exam Pattern and Syllabus will be common and standard for all recruitment agencies. This will do away with the burden on candidates to prepare for each exam separately as per different syllabus.

Q11. Are we allowed to choose Exam Centres for CET?

Answer: Yes, NRA will allow candidates to choose exam centres while registering for the CET. The centres will be allotted on the basis of availability.

Q12. How will NRA CET be beneficial for women candidates?

Answer: Women candidates will also be benefitted through CET. Women who stay at far-away places or rural areas look for suitable company to travel along in order to appear for exam. With the setting up of exam centres in every district, female candidates will not be required to travel far.

Q13. What is validity of CET Score?

Answer: The CET score will be valid for 3 years from the date of result declaration. The best of the scores will be considered as the current score of candidates.

Q14. What happens after qualifying CET?

Answer: CET is a screening phase for candidates to get shortlisted for Phase 2 or 3 OR Tier II or III exams. These further phases of the recruitment process will be conducted by IBPS, RRB, SSC and others.