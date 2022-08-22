IBPS PO 2022: Apply Now for 6932 Vacancies, Last Date Today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to close the application link for the recruitment of POs/MTs on 22 August 2022. Check Details Here.

IBPS PO 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is closing the applications invitation links for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee posts for the year 2023-24 today i.e.. Few hours are left for the submission of the applications. Bank job seekers who have not applied for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022, yet, should apply now. Otherwise, they would not be able to appear for IBPS PO Exam 2022. IBPS PO Applications are invited via online mode on ibps.in through CRP PO/MT-XII.

The willing candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent, a qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. His/Her age should not be more than 30 years.

The bank will select the candidates on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. The bank has decided to conduct IBPS PO Prelims Exam in October 2022. Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022 which will be conducted in November 2022.

Selected candidates in the main exam will appear for an interview round. IBPS PO Interviews will be held in January/ February 2023. Afterwards, the provisional allotment in banks will be done in the month of April 2023. The bank is filling up 6432 vacancies in the public sectors bank including Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS PO Online Application Link