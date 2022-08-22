IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 successfully held on 20th & 21st August 2022. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Moderate. Check Section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked.

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 on 20th and 21st August 2022 for the posts of Officer Scale-I in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.

Earlier, IBPS had successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy. Check detailed exam analysis for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 Hee.

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September 2022

Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download

September 2022

Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III)

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant)

1st October 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-I

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

40
 

Total

  

80

80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS RRB Expected Cut-Off 2022

Factors that Determine the IBPS RRB PO Cut off 2022

  1. Number of Applicants
  2. Difficulty Level
  3. IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off
  4. Number of Vacancies

IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut-off 2022: State-wise

State

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022

ANDHRA PRADESH

50-54

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

45-49

ASSAM

43-47

BIHAR

53-57

CHHATTISGARH

51-55

GUJARAT

56-60

HARYANA

56-60

HIMACHAL PRADESH

55-59

JAMMU & KASHMIR

49-51

JHARKHAND

53-57

KARNATAKA

50-54

KERALA

57-61

MADHYA PRADESH

52-56

MAHARASHTRA

52-56

MANIPUR

51-55

MEGHALAYA

50-54

MIZORAM

52-56

NAGALAND

49-53

ODISHA

57-61

PUDUCHERRY

54--60

PUNJAB

55-61

RAJASTHAN

56-60

TELANGANA

50-54

TRIPURA

49-52

UTTAR PRADESH

58-62

UTTARAKHAND

57-60

WEST BENGAL

55-59

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2021, 2020, 2019)

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State Name

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

Andhra Pradesh

52.50

 

 

 

Arunachal Pradesh

 

 

 

 

Assam

45.75

45.75

 

 

Bihar

56.25

56.25

56.25 

 

Chhattisgarh

48.50

48

 

 

Gujarat

57.25

57.25

 

 

Haryana

59.50

 

 

 

Himachal Pradesh

57.50

48.75 

56.25

 

Jammu & Kashmir

47 

 

 

 

Jharkhand

55

55

 

 

Karnataka

44.75

44.75

 

 

Kerala

57.75

 

47 

 

Madhya Pradesh 

54.25 

54.25

 

41.50  

Maharashtra

53.75 

53.75 

 

49.25 

Mizoram

 

 

 

30

Punjab

60.25

54

 

 

Odisha

58.50

 

 

 

Rajasthan

60.75

 

60.75 

53.50  

Tamil Nadu

50.50

50.50

 

 

Tripura

48

 

 

 

Telangana

51

51 

 

 

Uttar Pradesh

54.50

54.50 

54.50 

45.75 

Uttarakhand

60.75 

 

 

 

West Bengal

56.50

51

53. 25 

 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2020

State Name

Cut-off

Gen

OBC

UP

47

46.75

J& K

52

Rajasthan

66

66

Gujarat

59.75

59.77

Andhra Pradesh

52.75

Odisha

62.75

Jharkhand

54 .25

Haryana

60.50

Bihar

48

Maharashtra

47.25

Tamilnadu

54

Chhattisgarh

43.25

West Bengal

52

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2019

State Name

State-wise Cut-Off (UR)

Andhra Pradesh

58.50

Assam

41.50

Bihar

58

Chhattisgarh

55.50

Gujarat

43.50

Haryana

64.50

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

Jammu & Kashmir

55.25

Jharkhand

59.5

Karnataka

46.25

Kerala

61

Madhya Pradesh 

54.70

Maharashtra

56

Punjab

63.50

Odisha

55.75

Rajasthan

58.50

Tamil Nadu

55.25

Telangana

54

Uttar Pradesh

58.75

Uttarakhand

65

West Bengal

55.25

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2018

State

Cut-off

Uttar Pradesh

50.00

Haryana 

57.00

Maharashtra

47.50

Karnataka

44.25

Gujarat

48.25

Telangana

45.25

Bihar

45.00

Andhra Pradesh

52.50

Uttarakhand 

54.00

Odisha

50.50

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

Tamil Nadu

43.25

Rajasthan

50.50

West Bengal

48.50

Punjab

54.75

Chhattisgarh

53.50

Tripura

29.25

Jammu & Kashmir

47.25

What Next After IBPS RRB PO 2022 Prelims?

For the post of Officer Scale-I, candidates who qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. An adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination wherein candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

Also Read: IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20th August 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

