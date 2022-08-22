IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 successfully held on 20th & 21st August 2022. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Moderate. Check Section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 on 20th and 21st August 2022 for the posts of Officer Scale-I in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.

Earlier, IBPS had successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy. Check detailed exam analysis for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 Hee.

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS RRB Expected Cut-Off 2022

Factors that Determine the IBPS RRB PO Cut off 2022

Number of Applicants Difficulty Level IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off Number of Vacancies

IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut-off 2022: State-wise

State IBPS RRB PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2022 ANDHRA PRADESH 50-54 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 45-49 ASSAM 43-47 BIHAR 53-57 CHHATTISGARH 51-55 GUJARAT 56-60 HARYANA 56-60 HIMACHAL PRADESH 55-59 JAMMU & KASHMIR 49-51 JHARKHAND 53-57 KARNATAKA 50-54 KERALA 57-61 MADHYA PRADESH 52-56 MAHARASHTRA 52-56 MANIPUR 51-55 MEGHALAYA 50-54 MIZORAM 52-56 NAGALAND 49-53 ODISHA 57-61 PUDUCHERRY 54--60 PUNJAB 55-61 RAJASTHAN 56-60 TELANGANA 50-54 TRIPURA 49-52 UTTAR PRADESH 58-62 UTTARAKHAND 57-60 WEST BENGAL 55-59

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2021, 2020, 2019)

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State Name UR OBC EWS ST Andhra Pradesh 52.50 Arunachal Pradesh Assam 45.75 45.75 Bihar 56.25 56.25 56.25 Chhattisgarh 48.50 48 Gujarat 57.25 57.25 Haryana 59.50 Himachal Pradesh 57.50 48.75 56.25 Jammu & Kashmir 47 Jharkhand 55 55 Karnataka 44.75 44.75 Kerala 57.75 47 Madhya Pradesh 54.25 54.25 41.50 Maharashtra 53.75 53.75 49.25 Mizoram 30 Punjab 60.25 54 Odisha 58.50 Rajasthan 60.75 60.75 53.50 Tamil Nadu 50.50 50.50 Tripura 48 Telangana 51 51 Uttar Pradesh 54.50 54.50 54.50 45.75 Uttarakhand 60.75 West Bengal 56.50 51 53. 25

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2020

State Name Cut-off Gen OBC UP 47 46.75 J& K 52 — Rajasthan 66 66 Gujarat 59.75 59.77 Andhra Pradesh 52.75 — Odisha 62.75 — Jharkhand — 54 .25 Haryana 60.50 — Bihar 48 — Maharashtra — 47.25 Tamilnadu — 54 Chhattisgarh 43.25 — West Bengal 52 —

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2019

State Name State-wise Cut-Off (UR) Andhra Pradesh 58.50 Assam 41.50 Bihar 58 Chhattisgarh 55.50 Gujarat 43.50 Haryana 64.50 Himachal Pradesh 59.75 Jammu & Kashmir 55.25 Jharkhand 59.5 Karnataka 46.25 Kerala 61 Madhya Pradesh 54.70 Maharashtra 56 Punjab 63.50 Odisha 55.75 Rajasthan 58.50 Tamil Nadu 55.25 Telangana 54 Uttar Pradesh 58.75 Uttarakhand 65 West Bengal 55.25

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut-Off 2018

State Cut-off Uttar Pradesh 50.00 Haryana 57.00 Maharashtra 47.50 Karnataka 44.25 Gujarat 48.25 Telangana 45.25 Bihar 45.00 Andhra Pradesh 52.50 Uttarakhand 54.00 Odisha 50.50 Himachal Pradesh 59.75 Tamil Nadu 43.25 Rajasthan 50.50 West Bengal 48.50 Punjab 54.75 Chhattisgarh 53.50 Tripura 29.25 Jammu & Kashmir 47.25

What Next After IBPS RRB PO 2022 Prelims?

For the post of Officer Scale-I, candidates who qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022. An adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination wherein candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

