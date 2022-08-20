IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20th August 2022 Shift 1 & 2) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 Shift 1 & 2 successfully held on 20th August 2022. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Moderate. Check Section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 on 20th and 21st August 2022 for the posts of Officer Scale-I in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy. Check detailed exam analysis for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 Hee.

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September 2022

Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download

September 2022

Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III)

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant)

1st October 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-I

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

40
 

Total

  

80

80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20th August 2022 Shift 1 & 2): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB PO Review:

On 20th August 2022 (Day 1), candidates reported the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 55-60 good attempts (Shift-1) and 55-59 good attempts (Shift-2).

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

40

32-34

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

40

23-26

Easy 

Overall

80

55-60

Easy 

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (20th August 2022 Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning Ability

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzle & Seating Arrangement

20-23

Easy-Moderate

Coding-Decoding

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

4

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

3

Easy-Moderate

Direction & Distance

3

Easy-Moderate

Blood Relation

3

Easy-Moderate

Alphanumeric Series

3

Easy-Moderate

Word Formation

1

Easy-Moderate

Pairing (Number Based)

1

Easy

Meaningful Word

1

Easy

Topics of Puzzles and Seating Arrangement asked:

  1. Uncertain puzzle (13 persons)
  2. Circular Seating Arrangement (4 In, 4 Out) and (10 persons, Inside)
  3. Month & Date based puzzle (4 months, 2 dates)
  4. Box-based puzzles (10 boxes)
  5. Linear Seating Arrangement (7 persons + variable)
  6. Day-based puzzle (7 persons, 7 days + Variable)
  7. Floor & Flat based puzzle
  8. Comparison puzzle
  9. Parallel Row-based puzzle

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Data Interpretation

15

Moderate

Arithmetic Word Problems

10-15

Moderate

Approximation

5

Easy-Moderate

Wrong Number Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Easy-Moderate

Topics of Data Interpretation asked:

  1. Caselet DI - 3 departments (IT, Medical, Finance) and (Venn Diagram)
  2. Tabular DI - (Bachelor's & Master's Degree Percentage)
  3. Line Graph DI (Demand & Production)

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (Prelims, Mains, Single Level Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

For the post of officers scale-I, marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022 Officer Scale-I

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2022 Mock Test

