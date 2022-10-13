IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Starts on 15th October: Check Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS will be conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15 th & 16 th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Exam Instructions: The IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be held on 15th and 16th October 2022 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the selection of eligible candidates for 6432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across participating banks in India. The selection process in the IBPS PO 2022 includes two tier exams: Prelims Exam and Mains exam. Only candidates who qualify the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Medium of Exams Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 English 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

NOTE: The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination.

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Exam Instructions

1. Total duration of IBPS PO Prelims 2022 is 60 minutes. [20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for candidates with disability eligible for compensatory time.] The clock will be set at the server. The countdown timer in the top right corner of screen will display the remaining time available for you to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination.

2. The Question Palette displayed on the right side of screen will show the status of each question using one of the following symbols:

3. Answering a Question:

To select your answer, click on the button of one of the options To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the Clear Response button To change your chosen answer, click on the button of another option To save your answer, you MUST click on the Save & Next button To mark the question for review, click on the Mark for Review & Next button. If an answer is selected for a question that is Marked for Review, that answer will be considered in the evaluation.

NOTE: To change your answer to a question that has already been answered, first select that question for answering and then follow the procedure for answering that type of question. Note that ONLY Questions for which answers are saved or marked for review after answering will be considered for evaluation.

4. Submitting the Exam:

After the expiry of time the candidates will not be able to attempt any question or check their answers. On completion of test time, answers of the candidates would be saved automatically by the computer system even if they have not clicked the “Submit” button. Candidates will not be allowed to “finally submit” unless they have exhausted the actual test time of the examination.

Admit Card & Documentation: Important Instructions The call letter of the IBPS Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated/stamped by the exam officials. Candidates will need to retain this call letter (along with authenticated/stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates who will be called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along with the IBPS PO Main Exam call letter & other requisite documents. A Scribe declaration form will be collected after the preliminary examination for candidates availing the services of a Scribe. You need to bring one additional photograph (same as pasted by the candidate on call letter) with you to the examination centre. Candidates reporting without a photograph (one pasted on the call letter and one additional photograph) will not be allowed to appear for the exam. (It is advisable that each candidate retains about 8 copies of the same photograph which is uploaded at the time of Application as these would be needed for further stages of this selection process).

IBPS PO Prelims 2022: COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter. Latecomers will not be allowed to take the test.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

3. Items permitted into the venue for Candidates:

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY) Gloves Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates must bring their own water bottle) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) A simple pen, blue ink stamp pad, and glue Exam-related documents [Call Letter (with photograph pasted on it) and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in Original and 1 additional photograph.] The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same. Incase of Scribe Candidates: Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed. No other Items are permitted inside the venue.

4. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone. Candidates should maintain safe social distance from one another. Candidate should stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue.

5. If a candidate is availing services of a scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and transparent water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

6. A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. After the AarogyaSetu status display at the entry gate, candidates will be required to switch off their mobile phones, and deposit them at the designated location, to be collected while exiting.

7. All candidates (and Scribe, if applicable) will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. In candidate registration:

Candidate registration will be done through photo capture. Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of Scribe will also be captured.) Photograph will be taken while a candidate is standing. Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate's desk will be used by the candidate. After the end of the examination, candidates need to drop the rough sheets in the designated drop box as instructed at the venue.

10. Post-Examination Controls:

On completion of the examination, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

Wish you the best!

