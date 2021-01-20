IBPS PO Scores & Cut Off 2020-2021 released @ibps.in: Check Prelims Cut Off Section-wise & Category-wise

IBPS PO Scorecard & Cut Off 2020-2021 has been released @ibps.in for the online preliminary exam that was held online on 3rd, 4th & 10th October 2020 and on 5th & 6th January 2021. Earlier, the IBPS PO Result 2020 was released. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam can check their scores now by visiting the official website. Here in this article, we have provided the IBPS PO Cut Off 2020 for the prelims exam. The section-wise and category-wise cut off marks are shared below for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN/PwD. Candidates who are able to obtain these cut off marks are shortlisted to appear for the IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam.

Download IBPS PO Score Card 2020- Direct Link

In IBPS PO Prelims 2020, IBPS arrives at the corrected scores by considering the number of questions answered correctly in each section after applying the negative marking of 0.25 marks of each wrong answer. The corrected scores are then made equivalent to match up to the difficulty level of the exam. The IBPS then rounds off the final scores to two digits after the decimal point. The detailed process is here:

Let's now have a look at the cut off marks of the prelims exam below:

IBPS PO Cut Off 2020

Candidates' selection for the IBPS PO Mains 2020 is done on the basis of cut off marks achieved by the candidates in prelims exam. The IBPS applies the cut off in two stages; first at individual test level for English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and secondly on the Total Scores. Have a look at the sectional as well as overall IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2020 below:

Sectional Cut Off Marks for IBPS PO Prelims 2020

Section Maximum Marks Cut off GEN/ EWS SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD English Language 30 11.00 07.75 Quantitative Aptitude 35 09.25 06.00 Reasoning Ability 35 08.00 04.25

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category Cut Off (Out of 100) GEN 58.75 EWS 57.75 SC 51.00 ST 43.50 OBC 58.50 Hearing Impaired (HI) 19.75 Orthopedically Challenged (OC) 46.00 Visually Impaired (VI) 54.25 Intellectual Disability (ID) 21.75

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2020

Candidates who have been declared passed in the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam will now have to appear for the Mains exam is expected to be conducted online on 4th February 2021. The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 will release soon @ibps.in.