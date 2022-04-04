IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Released. Check IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise. Shortlisted to candidates to appear in the IBPS Interview.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Mains Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS PO Result & Scorecard 2021 on 1st April 2022. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 was held on 11th December 2021 and 4th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 which was then held on 22nd January 2022 to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS PO XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. In this article, we have shared IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise).

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off

Candidates can view their result state on the official website of IBPS by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password. Candidates can check below the Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100) and Reserve List for the IBPS PO 2021.

Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100)

Category SC ST OBC EWS UR OC VI HI ID Maximum Scores 60.30 49.87 58.04 52.58 68.76 52.27 53.04 43.00 54.09 Minimum Scores 40.18 37.89 44 45.20 47 40.98 44.27 26 26.36

Reserve List (subject to vacancy for 2022-23 and availability of candidates)

Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Minimum

Scores 39.87 37.49 43.71 44.89 46.67 NA 40.58 44.09 NA

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off (Category-wise)

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 225) General 80.75 OBC 75.75 SC 65.5 ST 57.75 EWS 77.25 HI 42.50 OC 62.50 VI 77.75 ID 46

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off (Section-wise)

Subject Maximum Marks Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/ EWS) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 4.50 7.25 English Language 40 10 13.25 Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 6.5 9.25 General, Economy & Banking Awareness 40 1.75 3.75 English Language (Descriptive) 25 8.75 10

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Provisional Allotment

Provisional Allotment under IBPS PO Mains 2021 has been done based on the category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Probationary Officers cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks subject to availability. Candidates may note that the candidates who are not provisionally allotted or are not in the reserve list will not be considered for any further process under IBPS PO 2021.

IBPS PO Result 2021