IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Released. Check IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise. Shortlisted to candidates to appear in the IBPS Interview.

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 12:31 IST
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut Off Category wise Section wise Marks
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Mains Final Cut-off 2021 along with the IBPS PO Result & Scorecard 2021 on 1st April 2022. The IBPS PO Prelims 2021 was held on 11th December 2021 and 4th December 2021 as a qualifying exam for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 which was then held on 22nd January 2022 to fill 4,135 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees during the IBPS PO XI Recruitment Drive in 11 participating public sector banks. In this article, we have shared IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise).

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English and Hindi

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total (200 Marks)

155

200

3 Hours

 

Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off

Candidates can view their result state on the official website of IBPS by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password. Candidates can check below the Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100) and Reserve List for the IBPS PO 2021.

Maximum and Minimum scores (combined scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100)

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

OC

VI

HI

ID

Maximum Scores

60.30

49.87

58.04

52.58

68.76

52.27

53.04

43.00

54.09

Minimum Scores

40.18

37.89

44

45.20

47

40.98

44.27

26

26.36

Reserve List (subject to vacancy for 2022-23 and availability of candidates)

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Minimum
Scores

39.87

37.49

43.71

44.89

46.67

NA

40.58

44.09

NA

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off (Category-wise)

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 225)

General

 80.75

OBC

 75.75

SC

 65.5

ST

 57.75

EWS

 77.25

HI

 42.50

OC

 62.50

VI

 77.75

ID

 46

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Final Cut-off (Section-wise)

Subject

Maximum Marks

Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD)

Cut Off (General/ EWS)

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

60

 4.50

 7.25

English Language

40

 10

13.25 

Data Analysis & Interpretation

60

 6.5

 9.25

General, Economy & Banking Awareness

40

 1.75

 3.75

English Language (Descriptive)

25

 8.75

 10

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Provisional Allotment

Provisional Allotment under IBPS PO Mains 2021 has been done based on the category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Probationary Officers cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks subject to availability. Candidates may note that the candidates who are not provisionally allotted or are not in the reserve list will not be considered for any further process under IBPS PO 2021.

IBPS PO Result 2021

