IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Details and Download Link

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website. Check the direct download link below.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is organizing the main exam for all the students who have qualified in the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) for which the admit cards are, now, available on the official website i.e. ibps.in. Students can get the admit card from the IBPS website and carry it along with other important documents/material (mentioned in the PDF) at the exam center.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below. The said exam will be held on 26 November 2022 (Saturday). The test will be conducted online, hence candidates should carefully read instructions regarding the method of indicating answers.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Download Link

IBPS PO Mains Exam PDF

Self Declaration Form

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Search IBPS on your internet and visit the website of the bank (ibps.in)

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’

Step 3: On clicking the link you will be redirected to the login where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Step 4: Login into the page and download IBPS PO Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022

The exam will consist for 155 MCQs of 200 marks and 2 Descriptive test questions for 25 marks. Negative marking will be done for MCQs of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. Students can read the details in the table given below:

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 1 hour General/ Economy / Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes Total 225 3 hours and 30 minutes

The prelims exam was conducted on 07 November and IBPS PO Result was declared on 2nd November 2022.