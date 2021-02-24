IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021 Out: Download Interview Candidates List, Score Calculation Method & Cut-Offs for CRP PO MT X @ibps.in

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of Computer Based Mains Exam along with list of candidates shortlisted for Interview for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee under CRP PO MT X). Candidate can download IBPS PO Mains Score Card from the official website of IBPS ibps.in from 24 February to 13 March 2021.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS Probationary Officer Mains Score Card, once released, through the link below:

IBPS PO Mains Score Card Download Link

IBPS PO Score Calculation Method and Cut Off



The bank has also released the notice regarding the process of arriving at scores in the mains exam and the maximum scores and category-wise cut offs in each subject. Candidates can check details through the PDF below

IBPS PO Score Calculation Method and Cut-Off

IBPS PO Interview 2021

IBPS PO Mains Exam was held on 04 February 2021 and result was released on 18 February 2021. Candidates who have qualified in Main examination which is of 100 marks. As per the notice, IBPS PO Interviews will be conducted preferably in March 2021. Candidates can download the list of shortlisted candidates for interview through the link below:

IBPS PO Interview List

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Download 2021

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card is expected in the month of February or March 2021 on official website.

How to Download IBOS PO Score Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MT-X’ given on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you are required furnish your details such as ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Check IBPS PO Mains Exam Scores

IBPS PO Interview Provisional Allotment 2021

Candidates who will pass the interview round will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021- 22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS,.