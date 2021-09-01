IBPS PO Result 2021: Download Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1 Reserve List @ibps.in

IBPS PO Result 2021 Reserve List has been uploaded on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Website.i.e.ibps.in, Download Link Available Here.

IBPS PO Reserve List 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional list of CRP RRBs IX Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1. The candidates who appeared in the IBPS Officer Assistant and Officer Scale 1 Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading the IBPS PO Reserve List is available from 30 August to 30 September 2021. The candidates can download IBPS PO Result 2021 by using the registration number/roll number, password, captcha code and a login button. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download the reserve list below.

How and Where to Download IBPS PO Reserve List 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link that reads ‘click here to view notification regarding CRP RRBs IX Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1 Provisional Allotment List.' It will redirect you to a new window. Enter registration number/roll number, password, captcha code and a login button. The IBPS PO Reserve List 2021 will be displayed. Download IBPS PO Reserve List 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Reserve List 2021 (CRP RRBs IX Office Assistant)

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Reserve List 2021 (CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale 1)

Official Website

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit cum preference, keeping in view the spirit of govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. Of India from time to time, administrative exigency etc.

The bank-wise list of the candidates provisionally allotted on the basis of marks has been uploaded. Candidates can go through the official website and check their marks by clicking on the above link.

