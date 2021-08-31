CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 67 Vacancies, Apply Online from 8 Sept onwards @psc.cg.gov.in

How to apply for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 October 2021. After submission of online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the age limit required for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 30 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved categories as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding Degree in Law are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of online application submission for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021

What is the starting date of online application submission for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021?

The online applications for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 will commence from 8 September onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021?

A total of 69 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive forAssistant District Public Prosecution Officer Posts.