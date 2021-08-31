CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 67 Vacancies, Apply Online from 8 Sept onwards @psc.cg.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO). All interested candidates can now submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 October 2021.

The online applications for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 will commence from 8 September onwards. The candidates holding a Degree in Law are eligible to apply. The candidates will be able to access the online application link directly once activated. This drive is being to recruit 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application submission: 8 September 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 7 October 2021

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer - 67 Posts

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a Degree in Law are eligible to apply.

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Salary -38100 to 124000

Download CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 October 2021. After submission of online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CGPSC ADPPO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Gen/ OBC - Rs. 400/-

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 300/-

