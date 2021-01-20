IBPS PO Score Card 2020-21: Download Probationary Officer CRP PO MT X Prelims Scores @ibps.in

IBPS PO Score Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of preliminary online exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee under CRP PO/MTs-X Recruitment 2020. Candidates can download IBPS PO Scores through IBPS website - ibps.in on or before 04 February 2021.

IBPS PO Score Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download IBPS PO Score through the link:

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-X’ A new page will open where you need to enter your login details - ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Click on 'Login' Tab Download IBPS PO Scores 2021

IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on 03 October 2020, 10 October 2020 and 11 October 2020 and 06 January 2021 and the result was announced on 14 January 2021. All candidates who appeared in the prelims exam can download IBPS PO Result through the link below:

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021

All those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will now appear for IBPS PO Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on 04 February 2021 (Thursday).

The bank will soon release the admit card of mains exam for PO/MT Posts on its official website

IBPS PO Recruitment is being done to fill 3517 vacancies for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee Posts in various banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank.