IBPS RRB 2020 PO/Clerk Prelims Exam in August: Check Latest List of Exam Centres-State-wise & District-wise

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam in the month of August as per the IBPS RRB Notification PDF. The Exam will be held for the selection of candidates to fill around 9600 vacancies in the regional rural banks. The exam will be conducted in various exam centres across 28 states of the country. This year, it is expected that the number of exam centres might get increased amid this COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing of the candidates. Here in this article we have shared below the latest list of the exam centres wherein the exam will be conducted. The List is also shared in PDF Download format below. Candidates can check this list now to know their probable exam centre. First have a look at the important dates of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 below:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Date August 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020 October 2020 IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Date October/November 2020 IBPS RRB Mains Result 2020 November 2020 IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2020 January 2021

This year, IBPS seeks to fill 9638 vacancies in regional rural banks through this recruitment drive. A total of 43 RRBs are participating this year including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, J & K Grameen Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank and several others.

Candidates who will be selected for the recruitment as Office Assistant or Officer Scale 1/2/3 will come in pay scale of Group “A”- Officers - Rs 7200-400/3-8400-500/3-9900-600/4-12300-700/7-17200-1300/1-18500-800/1-19300. It is the best opportunity for the candidates seeking a reputable job in bank with a decent salary package.

Rules to be followed at IBPS RRB Exam Centres

Let's now have a look at the complete list of exam centres where IBPS will conduct the Prelims and Mains exam in online mode:

IBPS RRB Exam Centres List 2020

State Prelims Exam Centres Andhra Pradesh Ananthapur Chirala Guntur Hyderabad Kakinada Kadapa Kurnool Nellore Rajahmundry Srikakulam Tirupati Vijaywada Vishakhapatnam Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh Guwahati Jorhat Silchar Tezpur Bihar Arrah Aurangabad Bhagalpur Darbhanga Gaya Muzzafarpur Patna Purnea Chhattisgarh Bhilai Bilaspur Raipur Gujarat Ahmedabad Anand Gandhinagar Jamnagar Mehsana Rajkot Surat Vadodara Haryana Ambala Gurgaon Hissar Karnal Kurukshetra Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh Baddi Bilaspur Hamirpur Kangra Kullu Mandi Shimla Solan Una Jammu & Kashmir Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Bokaro Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Aurangabad, Amaravati, Nagpur, Pune, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Odisha Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam), Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur Rajasthan Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Sikar, Udaipur Tamil Nadu Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thiruchirapalli, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal Durgapur, Hooghly, Asansol, Bardhaman, Berhampur, Kalyani, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri

Candidates will be notified about the complete address of the exam centre on the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020. Candidates will be required to reach their respective exam centres on the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. IBPS will not provide any travel cost or expense incurred by the candidates to reach the centres.

Note: Candidates cannot change their exam centres in any manner or way. The preference of the examination centre is filled by the candidate in the application form. Once submitted, this preference cannot be changed.

