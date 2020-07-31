Study at Home
Search

IBPS RRB 2020 PO/Clerk Prelims Exam in August: Check Latest List of Exam Centres-State-wise & District-wise

IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Centre List: IBPS is soon going to conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 PO/Clerk exam in August for recruitment of Office Assistants and Officer Scale I, II, III. The exam will be conducted in various centres of 28 states. Check full list of State-wise Exam Centres here.

Jul 31, 2020 18:49 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Centre List
IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Centre List

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam in the month of August as per the IBPS RRB Notification PDF. The Exam will be held for the selection of candidates to fill around 9600 vacancies in the regional rural banks. The exam will be conducted in various exam centres across 28 states of the country. This year, it is expected that the number of exam centres might get increased amid this COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing of the candidates. Here in this article we have shared below the latest list of the exam centres wherein the exam will be conducted. The List is also shared in PDF Download format below. Candidates can check this list now to know their probable exam centre. First have a look at the important dates of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 below:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Date

August 2020

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020

October 2020

IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Date

October/November 2020

IBPS RRB Mains Result 2020

November 2020

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2020

January 2021

This year, IBPS seeks to fill 9638 vacancies in regional rural banks through this recruitment drive. A total of 43 RRBs are participating this year including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, J & K Grameen Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank and several others.

Candidates who will be selected for the recruitment as Office Assistant or Officer Scale 1/2/3 will come in pay scale of Group “A”- Officers - Rs 7200-400/3-8400-500/3-9900-600/4-12300-700/7-17200-1300/1-18500-800/1-19300.  It is the best opportunity for the candidates seeking a reputable job in bank with a decent salary package.

Rules to be followed at IBPS RRB Exam Centres

Let's now have a look at the complete list of exam centres where IBPS will conduct the Prelims and Mains exam in online mode:

IBPS RRB Exam Centres List 2020

State 

Prelims Exam Centres

Andhra Pradesh

Ananthapur

Chirala

Guntur

Hyderabad

Kakinada

Kadapa

Kurnool

Nellore

Rajahmundry

Srikakulam

Tirupati

Vijaywada

Vishakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah

Aurangabad

Bhagalpur

Darbhanga

Gaya

Muzzafarpur

Patna

Purnea

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai

Bilaspur

Raipur

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Anand

Gandhinagar

Jamnagar

Mehsana

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala

Gurgaon

Hissar

Karnal

Kurukshetra

Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi

Bilaspur

Hamirpur

Kangra

Kullu

Mandi

Shimla

Solan

Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Bokaro

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Aurangabad, Amaravati, Nagpur, Pune, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam), Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Sikar, Udaipur

Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thiruchirapalli, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

Durgapur, Hooghly, Asansol, Bardhaman, Berhampur, Kalyani, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri

Candidates will be notified about the complete address of the exam centre on the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020. Candidates will be required to reach their respective exam centres on the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. IBPS will not provide any travel cost or expense incurred by the candidates to reach the centres.

Note: Candidates cannot change their exam centres in any manner or way. The preference of the examination centre is filled by the candidate in the application form. Once submitted, this preference cannot be changed.

For more updates on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020, visit the following article:

IBPS RRB Selection Process, Exam Pattern & Syllabus

FAQ

Can I change my Exam Centre of IBPS RRB 2020 Exam?

No, candidates cannot change the exam centre allotted by the IBPS.

Where Can I check my Exam Centre?

The Name and Address of the Exam Centre will be revealed on the Admit Card on the exam.

When will IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 release?

The IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 will release a week before the exam date.

Related Stories