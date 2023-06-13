IBPS RRB 2023 Preparation Tips: Check Section-wise Tips and Guide

Top Preparation Tips for IBPS RRB 2023 Prelims that will be conducted in August 2023 for recruitment of Officer Scale I/II/III and Office Assistant.

IBPS RRB Preparation Strategy 2023: IBPS has released the notification for the recruitment in RRB for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates looking for stable Government jobs can fill out the IBPS RRB application from June 1, 2023, to June 21, 2023.

IBPS has announced the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern, participating RRBs, and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2023 along with the preparation shared by experts that will be helpful in cracking IBPS RRB 2023.

As per the notification, the total number of 8612 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Preparation Stretagy 2023

IBPS has released the notification of IBPS RRB for the recruitment of 8612 vacancies. Here, we have listed the preparation strategies that according to the experts students should follow to crack the examination

Syllabus Analysis

Exam Pattern Analysis

Making notes of important topics

Regularly attempting Mocks

IBPS RRB Preparation Tips 2023: Exam Calendar

Every year, the IBPS conducts the IBPS RRB Exam to fill the positions of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II, & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India. Here, we have tabulated the IBPS RRB Exam Calendar as released by IBPS

Event Date On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training 10.07.2023 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training 17.07.2023 to 22.07.2023 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary July/August 2023 Online Examination – Preliminary August 2023 Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single September 2023 Online Examination – Main / Single September 2023 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October 2023 Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October/November 2023 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II, and III) October/November 2023 Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant) January 2024

To read more about IBPS RRB Exam Date 2023, check out the article here -

IBPS RRB 2023 Exam Dates

How to Prepare For IBPS RRB 2023?

Candidates applying for the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale - I will appear for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2023 Exam where they will be asked questions from the Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning section. Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve 80 questions inclusive of both subjects.

Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS RRB Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge and fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Numerical Ability section in the IBPS RRB 2023 Prelims.

The Reasoning Ability part of the IBPS RRB Prelims is based on logical thinking to assess candidates' problem-solving abilities, accuracy, and speed. To improve accuracy, one must practice and build basic puzzle-solving skills, as well as grasp tricks. Regular practice and knowledge of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, and so on can help one obtain good marks in the IBPS RRB 2023 Prelims Reasoning Ability section.

Examine the syllabus, important topics in each subject, exam structure, cut-off, and previous year/memeory based papers

Begin by analysing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, examination pattern, previous year's cut-off, questions asked to create a schedule and an organised strategy to prepare for the IBPS RRB 2023 Prelims section. Take time to practice the portion to enhance your problem-solving speed and accuracy. Check your current score by completing particularsubject practice questions utilising traditional ways. To minimise time, you can use a speedier strategy once you have understood the theoretical notion, formulas, and other essential procedures.

Know the IBPS RRB Exam Pattern

IBPS announces the examination pattern and phases of examination along with the announcement. The IBPS RRB exam is also held in regional languages candidates can pick whether they want to take the exam in English, Hindi, or another language. The subjects covered in IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scales posts are different however the duration and pattern of examination at prelims and mains level are the same for both examinations.

To read more about the IBPS Exam Pattern 2023, check the article here - IBPS RRB 2023 Exam Pattern

Understand the fundamentals of mathematics, including theoretical concepts, formulae, and equations.

Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most time-consuming and lengthy sections of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Candidates should concentrate on speed and accuracy in order to complete 40 questions in the allocated time. The key to improving numerical problem-solving abilities is practise. To do so, one must practice Mathematics fundamentals, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve problems fast and correctly. Improve your calculation speed and basic mathematics knowledge. Squares up to 30, cubes up to 25, square root, cube root, tables up to 25, fundamental percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS are all should be on tips of the candndiate.

Data Interpretation bars and charts

Data Interpretation question of numerical ability/quantitative aptitude section can be very scoring as all the questions are based on charts and graphs representation. Questions in this can be asked in any format like tables, bar graphs, line graphs, pie graphs, etc. Here. after cracking 1 graph/chart students will be able to solve 4 - 5 questions dependant on that.

Improve Reasoning skills, speed and accuracy

Reasoning is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 40 questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understanding the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation, puzzles, syllogisms, inequalities, distance & direction sense, clock and calendar, etc. will help in completing the syllabus of reasoning.

Practicing Mock Test Papers

Practice as many quizzes, mock test possible to keep assessing your performance as the mocks are usually designed according and difficulty level of actual examination, so it is always advices to students that they should always solve mocks and quizzes with a timer and in real exam environment so that it will be helpful in managing the time on actual examination.

After completing the mock always analyse the papers and mistakes done in mock so that wrong and unattempted topics in mock can be revised and mistakes can be avoided in text mocks.

Avoid Negative Marks

The candidates are advised to attempt those questions in which they are confident as the paper contains negative marking. For each wrong answer 1/4th of the marks will be deducted. So be on the safer side candidates are advised to attempt question in which they are confident and leave the remaining questions and avoid doing any type of guess work.