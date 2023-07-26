IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Office Assistant Hall Ticket PDF on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) at ibps.in. Check Direct Link, Exam Date, How to Download, Exam Pattern and other details below:

Get all the details of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 here.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023:Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) issued the admit card for the exam to be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants or Clerk Posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Those who have applied for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant for CRP RRB 12 can download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card using the registration details such as registration number and date of birth.

IBPS is organizing the prelims exam in online mode across India. There will be 40 questions on Reasoning and 40 questions on Quantitative Ability. Each question carries 1 mark and 1/4th marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

IBPS RRB Clerk Hall Ticket 2023 contains all the crucial details including the name of the applicant, photograph, signature, exam venue, date, and time. Applicants can have their respective dates and time on their admit cards.

Regional Rural Bank has released the call letter on its official website. The direct link to download the hall ticket for IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2023. The IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card is an essential document that allows candidates to appear for the examination.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date 2023

The bank has scheduled the computer-based test for all the applications on August 19, 2023. Applicants will be required to appear for the exam along with the exam.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 ?

The step-by-step procedure to download IBPS RRB Admit Card is mentioned below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII- Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Step 3: Check the link and download hall tickets for IBPS RRB Admit Card

Step 4: Provide the required details like registration number and date of birth/password

Step 5: IBPS Clerk Admit Card

Step 6: Take the print out of the admit card

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Overview 2023

Name of the Exam Body Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Name of the Exam IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 Exam Date August 19, 2023 Admit Card Date July 26, 2023 Selection process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Provisional Allotment Credentials required Registration number Roll number Official Website ibps.in

Details on IBPS Clerk Call Letter 2023

It contains essential information about the candidate and the examination, including:

Candidate's Name and Photograph : The admit card displays the candidate's full name and a passport-sized photograph, making it easier for the invigilators to verify the identity of the candidate.

: The admit card displays the candidate's full name and a passport-sized photograph, making it easier for the invigilators to verify the identity of the candidate. Roll Number and Registration Number: Each candidate is assigned a unique roll number and registration number, which is essential for accessing their examination results and other related information.

Each candidate is assigned a unique roll number and registration number, which is essential for accessing their examination results and other related information. Exam Date, Time, and Venue: The admit card specifies the date and time of the examination along with the address of the exam center allotted to the candidate.

The admit card specifies the date and time of the examination along with the address of the exam center allotted to the candidate. Exam Instructions: Important instructions regarding the conduct of the examination are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must carefully read and adhere to these guidelines to avoid any issues during the exam.

IBPS published the notification for the recruitment of 5538 vacancies for the post of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose).