IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @ibps.in, Check Office Assistant (MultiPurpose) Mains Call Letter Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check important dates, Easy Steps to Download call letter, exam date, exam pattern and other details here.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for recruitment process for CRP RRBs X for recruitment of Group B Office Assistant Multipurpose. All those who have successfully qualified in the Office Assistant (MultiPurpose) Prelims, now can download mains call letters through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of Downloading IBPS Office Assistant (MultiPurpose) Mains Admit Card 2021 will be available till 17 October 2021. The candidates are advised not to waste time till the last date as there may be a server down due to heavy traffic. All candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download Office Assistant (MultiPurpose) Mains Call Letter.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 17 October 2021 across the country. The candidates appearing in the exam can directly download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below. The candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card. The candidates are required to take a copy of the admit card and appear for the exam along with a photo identity card.

Important Dates

Exam Name Dates IBPS CRP RRBs X for recruitment of Group B Office Assistant Multipurpose (Mains) Admit Card Download Date 27 September to 17 October 2021 IBPS CRP RRBs X for recruitment of Group B Office Assistant Multipurpose (Mains) Exam Date 17 October 2021

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP RRBs X Office Assistant Multipurpose’. It will redirect you to the login page. Now Enter your registration/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

Name of Tests Medium of Exam Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 Computer Knowledge 40 20 2 hours General Awareness 40 40 English Language English 40 40 Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 Numerical Ability 40 50 Total 200 200

Note: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off Score

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.