IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 Download Link Activated @ibps.in, Check Mains Schedule & Scorecard Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its website for recruitment to the various post of office assistant (multipurpose) in the Group B category through RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X). Candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 scores through the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. The direct link to the scorecard and easy steps are given below.

As per the official announcement, the candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 from 8 September to 17 October 2021. The candidates can also check their results by tomorrow.i.e.9 September 2021. The link to the results and scorecards are available on the official website. All those who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The mains exam is expected to be conducted on 17 October 2021.

All provisionally selected candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for the latest updates and details. The candidates are required to bring the prelims exam call letter along with the mains call letter and other requisite documents as per the information provided in the information handout and call letter. The candidates are required to produce all documents prescribed in the advertisement at the time of the online mains exam.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘click here to view your scores of online prelims exam for CRP RRB X Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’ flashing homepage. Enter Registration No / Roll No, password, captcha and login page. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 will be displayed. Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021