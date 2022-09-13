IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Download Your Prelims Marks Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2022 has been releasedInstitute of Banking Personnel on ibps.in. Candidates can download it from below.

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2022 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the marks of all the candidates who have attended the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 on 07 August 2022. All candidates whether qualified or not in the Prelims Exam for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk), can check their marks on the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. Also, IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card Link is provided in this article which is available till 24 September 2022. They are required to use their registration number and date of birth.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Step 3: Provide the details

Step 4: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Marks

Those who have qualified in the prelims exam are advised to download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card and appear for the main exam on 24 September 2022.

Those who qualify the prelims exam will be called for provisional allotment. IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional Allotment will be held in the month of January 2023.

The bank uploaded the IBPS RRB Notification 2022 on 06 June 2022 under the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on its website. Online registration was held from 07 June to 27 June 2022.