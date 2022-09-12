IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Released @ibps.in: OA Exam on 24 September

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Check Direct Download Link Below

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued admit cards to all the students who have qualified IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022,. Now, these students can appear for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains on 24 September by downloading IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card from the official website of the bank which is ibps.in using their Registration No / Roll No and Password or Roll Number. Students need to paste a photograph on the space provided in the call letter.

Let’s check the steps to download IBPS RRB OA Mains Admit Card in this article below:

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card from Official Website ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank.ibps.in.

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-RRB-XI- Office Assistant ( Multipurpose)’

Step 3: You need to login into the website using your details

Step 4: Dowbload IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card

The bank has also uploaded the self-declaration form and information hangout for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam on its website.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Exam will have questions on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English/Hindi Language and Numerical Ability subjects. There will be 200 questions with 200 marks. You will be given 2 hours to complete this test.

Students should remember to bring the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card along with:

Authenticated/stamped IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Admit Card

Authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo ID Proof. This proof could be PAN Card/ Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar card/E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council ID Card with photograph). Original photo identity proof is also to be brought.

IBPS conducted the prelims exam for the post of Office Assistant ( Multipurpose) on 7th August 2022 and the result was declared on 08 September 2022.

