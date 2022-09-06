IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Download Link Here

IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit Card 2022 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel on ibps.in. Check Direct Download Link Below.

IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has issued the admit card to the candidates who are going to appear in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and Scale 3 Exam on 24 September 2022. Now, candidates can take a printout of IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

They can also download IBPS RRB Admit Card by login into the IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit Card Link provided in this article below:

How to Download IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link which reads ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam Call letter for CRP-RRBs-XI Officers Scale-II & I’

Step 3: Now, use your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password’ to download the admit card

Step 4: Take a print out of the admit card