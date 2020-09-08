IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Call Letter @ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the admit card of online prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Exam can download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download IBPS Office Admit Card from the official website of IBPS ibps.in using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Download IBPS PO Admit Card Link

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 September 2020 (Sunday) across the country. The candidates can check the IBPS RRB Time and Venue on their IBPS RRB Admit Card

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX Officers Scale I”

Enter your login credentials and Click on ‘Login’ Button

IBPS RRB Call Letter will be displayed on your screen

Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam Pattern

IBPS Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam will consists of 80 multiple choice questions and will be conducted through online mode. The questions will be on Reasoning and Numerical Ability. One mark will be given for correct answer. There will be negative marking for wring answer. One-fourth marks will be deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer. 45 minutes will be given to complete the test.



The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

The candidates can check the sample question paper through the link below:

IBPS Officer Scale 1 Sample Paper

IBPS RRB Officer Selection Process

Qualified candidates will be called for IBPS RRB PO Mains exam followed by interview round

A total of 3800 vacancies are available for Officer Scale 1 under IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020